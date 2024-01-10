This Avengers Alum Is Joining The White Lotus Season 3

Carrie Coon is assembling for a tropical trip to The White Lotus.
The actress—who plays Proxima Midnight in the Avengers films—has officially been cast in season three of the HBO drama, Max announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) Jan. 9.
Carrie reposted news of her casting on Instagram, also giving a shoutout to the show's creator Mike White and his prior HBO show with Laura Dern. As she put it, "Long live Enlightened!!!"
Carrie, 42, previously appeared on HBO's The Leftovers and is currently starring in the network's The Gilded Age. She is also known for her work in Gone Girl, The Post and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.
The Emmy nominee is joining Iron Man's Leslie Bibb and Harry Potter's Jason Isaacs in season three of the vacation drama, along with Parker Posey, Dom Hetrakul, Michelle Monaghan and Tayme Thapthimthong. Season one's Natasha Rothwell is also returning.
The series will begin filming in Thailand in February.
And according to White Lotus alum Jennifer Coolidge, filming on location is very important to the series.
"There's nothing more vulnerable than being on a boat with a bunch of people that don't want you to survive," she told The Hollywood Reporter last year. "If we'd shot it on a soundstage, it wouldn't have been the same—because I didn't even have to imagine much. I already felt vulnerable."
And while Jennifer's character Tanya fell off a boat and seemingly died in season two, the creator vows to continue having Easter Eggs from past seasons in the new episodes.
"It would be easy to just be full-on anthology, but I think it's more fun to have little threads through the show," Mike told the outlet. "If the show goes on for a couple of seasons, it would be fun to have an all-star season."
He noted that there will be "a fresh mystery" each time around. "People maybe expect that," Mike added. "But I don't feel constrained by expectation. It's fun."
And what about Natasha reprising her role as spa manager Belinda from season one?
"Mike must have some juicy stuff for her," Jennifer teased. "I think that will be the most interesting storyline of all: whatever's happened to Natasha's character."
Dip your toes into the rest of the details about season three of The White Lotus.