This Avengers Alum Is Joining The White Lotus Season 3

Watch : The White Lotus Season 3 Cast and Location Revealed

Carrie Coon is assembling for a tropical trip to The White Lotus.

The actress—who plays Proxima Midnight in the Avengers films—has officially been cast in season three of the HBO drama, Max announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) Jan. 9.

Carrie reposted news of her casting on Instagram, also giving a shoutout to the show's creator Mike White and his prior HBO show with Laura Dern. As she put it, "Long live Enlightened!!!"

Carrie, 42, previously appeared on HBO's The Leftovers and is currently starring in the network's The Gilded Age. She is also known for her work in Gone Girl, The Post and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

The Emmy nominee is joining Iron Man's Leslie Bibb and Harry Potter's Jason Isaacs in season three of the vacation drama, along with Parker Posey, Dom Hetrakul, Michelle Monaghan and Tayme Thapthimthong. Season one's Natasha Rothwell is also returning.

The series will begin filming in Thailand in February.

And according to White Lotus alum Jennifer Coolidge, filming on location is very important to the series.