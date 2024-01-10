Designated Survivor Actor Adan Canto Dead at 42

Designated Survivor and The Cleaning Lady star Adan Canto has died at 42 after a private battle with appendiceal cancer.

By Sabba Rahbar Jan 10, 2024 12:45 AMTags
Celebrities
Watch: In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Adan Canto.

The actor—most known for this roles on FOX's The Cleaning Lady and ABC's Designated Survivor—died on Jan. 8 after a private battle with appendiceal cancer, according to Deadline. He was 42.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto," FOX said in a statement to E! News. "A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in The Following more than a decade ago.

Praising the star for his "artistry, range, depth and vulnerability" in The Cleaning Lady, the network continued, "This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly."

Canto was born in Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila, Mexico on Dec. 5, 1981. At 16, he left home to pursue a music career before turning to the stage in an adaptation of Pedro Almodóvar's All About My Mother.

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2024's Fallen Stars

He made his debut on American television in 2013, playing the role of Paul Torres on the FOX drama series The Following.

The actor also appeared on the big screen in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past, 2017's Amanda & Jack Go Glamping and Halle Berry's 2020 directorial debut Bruised.

FOX via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Selena Gomez Reveals What She Actually Told Taylor Swift at the Globes

2

Robert De Niro Thought He Won Golden Globe Over Robert Downey Jr.

3

Why Tarek El Moussa Lived in Halfway House After Divorce

Behind the scenes, Canto directed two short films: Before Tomorrow in 2014 and The Shot in 2020.

He is survived by his wife and their two children Roman Alder, 3, and Eve Josephine, 18 months.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Selena Gomez Reveals What She Actually Told Taylor Swift at the Globes

2

Robert De Niro Thought He Won Golden Globe Over Robert Downey Jr.

3

Why Tarek El Moussa Lived in Halfway House After Divorce

4

Designated Survivor Actor Adan Canto Dead at 42

5

Sinéad O’Connor’s Cause of Death Revealed