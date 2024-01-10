Designated Survivor Actor Adan Canto Dead at 42

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Adan Canto.

The actor—most known for this roles on FOX's The Cleaning Lady and ABC's Designated Survivor—died on Jan. 8 after a private battle with appendiceal cancer, according to Deadline. He was 42.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto," FOX said in a statement to E! News. "A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in The Following more than a decade ago.

Praising the star for his "artistry, range, depth and vulnerability" in The Cleaning Lady, the network continued, "This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly."

Canto was born in Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila, Mexico on Dec. 5, 1981. At 16, he left home to pursue a music career before turning to the stage in an adaptation of Pedro Almodóvar's All About My Mother.