Shanna Moakler Accuses Ex Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian of "Parenting Alienation"

Watch : Shanna Moakler Removes Travis Barker's Tattooed Name From Wrist

Shanna Moakler is airing out all the small things she has to pick with ex Travis Barker and his wife Kourtney Kardashian.

The former pageant queen didn't hold back on her thoughts about the couple, accusing the Blink-182 drummer and the Kardashians star of trying to one-up her as a parent to kids Atiana, 24, Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, during the early days of their relationship.

"When Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there, where Travis—even when we weren't together—always wanted to be the 'super dad,'" she said in a preview of her appearance on the Dumb Blonde podcast posted by host Bunnie XO on TikTok Jan. 8. "'I'm the best parent. I'm the this and that,' and I'm like, 'Bro, you win.'"

Shanna—who shares Atiana with ex Oscar De La Hoya and her two youngest with Travis—felt at the time that her kids "got caught up" in the Kardashians' glitzy lifestyle, saying, "I think there was a lot of glitter and fame and they watched them on TV and now their dad is dating one and they're going to be on the show."