Shanna Moakler Accuses Ex Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian of "Parenting Alienation"

Shanna Moakler is airing out all the small things she has to pick with ex Travis Barker and his wife Kourtney Kardashian.
The former pageant queen didn't hold back on her thoughts about the couple, accusing the Blink-182 drummer and the Kardashians star of trying to one-up her as a parent to kids Atiana, 24, Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, during the early days of their relationship.
"When Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there, where Travis—even when we weren't together—always wanted to be the 'super dad,'" she said in a preview of her appearance on the Dumb Blonde podcast posted by host Bunnie XO on TikTok Jan. 8. "'I'm the best parent. I'm the this and that,' and I'm like, 'Bro, you win.'"
Shanna—who shares Atiana with ex Oscar De La Hoya and her two youngest with Travis—felt at the time that her kids "got caught up" in the Kardashians' glitzy lifestyle, saying, "I think there was a lot of glitter and fame and they watched them on TV and now their dad is dating one and they're going to be on the show."
Shanna continued of Travis and Kourtney, "They're buying them Prada, and they're buying them gifts, and they're going to these events and they're meeting Kanye [West] and all this big stuff."
"I can't give them that," the 48-year-old admitted. "I don't have the money to do that. I can't buy you guys Prada every other week and stuff. My house isn't a mansion like Travis. I don't have a movie theater. I don't have golf carts for you kids to drive."
So, what did the former Playboy Playmate do? "I removed myself so that they couldn't bond over my children hating me," she shared, explaining that she told her kids to "go do what you guys need to do and when you're ready, I will be here loving you unconditionally."
"I've had conversations with them since," the model added, explaining that her children have since apologized for being "influenced" by the glamour. "We all know the truth. I go to bed at night and I sleep very, very well."
Indeed, Shanna—who was married to Travis from 2004 to 2008—and the rest of the family have started repairing their fractured relationship, with Landon introducing his mom to his girlfriend Charli D'Amelio in July.
"@charlidamelio was so nice meeting you in person," Shanna captioned a photo of the trio backstage at a Blink-182 concert, where Landon opened for the pop-punk band. "you're so beautiful."
Most recently, Shanna penned a sweet tribute to her "beautiful daughter" Alabama in honor of her 18th birthday.
"Our time together means everything to me. Being your mom is one of my greatest joys," she wrote on Instagram Dec. 24, prompting Alabama to reply back in the comments section, "I love you so much."
