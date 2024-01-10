Shanna Moakler Accuses Ex Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian of "Parenting Alienation"

Travis Barker's ex Shanna Moakler accused the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney Kardashian of trying to one-up her as a parent: "I removed myself so that they couldn't bond over my children hating me."

By Gabrielle Chung Jan 10, 2024 1:22 AMTags
BreakupsDivorcesTravis BarkerKourtney KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansCouplesShanna MoaklerCelebrities
Watch: Shanna Moakler Removes Travis Barker's Tattooed Name From Wrist

Shanna Moakler is airing out all the small things she has to pick with ex Travis Barker and his wife Kourtney Kardashian.

The former pageant queen didn't hold back on her thoughts about the couple, accusing the Blink-182 drummer and the Kardashians star of trying to one-up her as a parent to kids Atiana, 24, Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, during the early days of their relationship.

"When Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there, where Travis—even when we weren't together—always wanted to be the 'super dad,'" she said in a preview of her appearance on the Dumb Blonde podcast posted by host Bunnie XO on TikTok Jan. 8. "'I'm the best parent. I'm the this and that,' and I'm like, 'Bro, you win.'"

Shanna—who shares Atiana with ex Oscar De La Hoya and her two youngest with Travis—felt at the time that her kids "got caught up" in the Kardashians' glitzy lifestyle, saying, "I think there was a lot of glitter and fame and they watched them on TV and now their dad is dating one and they're going to be on the show."

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

Shanna continued of Travis and Kourtney, "They're buying them Prada, and they're buying them gifts, and they're going to these events and they're meeting Kanye [West] and all this big stuff."

"I can't give them that," the 48-year-old admitted. "I don't have the money to do that. I can't buy you guys Prada every other week and stuff. My house isn't a mansion like Travis. I don't have a movie theater. I don't have golf carts for you kids to drive."

 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

So, what did the former Playboy Playmate do? "I removed myself so that they couldn't bond over my children hating me," she shared, explaining that she told her kids to "go do what you guys need to do and when you're ready, I will be here loving you unconditionally."

"I've had conversations with them since," the model added, explaining that her children have since apologized for being "influenced" by the glamour. "We all know the truth. I go to bed at night and I sleep very, very well."

Indeed, Shanna—who was married to Travis from 2004 to 2008—and the rest of the family have started repairing their fractured relationship, with Landon introducing his mom to his girlfriend Charli D'Amelio in July.

"@charlidamelio was so nice meeting you in person," Shanna captioned a photo of the trio backstage at a Blink-182 concert, where Landon opened for the pop-punk band. "you're so beautiful."

Trending Stories

1

Selena Gomez Reveals What She Actually Told Taylor Swift at the Globes

2

Robert De Niro Thought He Won Golden Globe Over Robert Downey Jr.

3

Why Tarek El Moussa Lived in Halfway House After Divorce

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Meili Vodka

Most recently, Shanna penned a sweet tribute to her "beautiful daughter" Alabama in honor of her 18th birthday.

"Our time together means everything to me. Being your mom is one of my greatest joys," she wrote on Instagram Dec. 24, prompting Alabama to reply back in the comments section, "I love you so much."

For a closer look at Kourtney and Travis' blended family, keep reading.

E! News has reached out to Travis and Kourtney's reps but has not received comment.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

Meet the Kardashian-Barkers

Travis Barker took daughter Alabama Barker, son Landon Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya to the premiere of The Kardashians in April 2022. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian was joined by her youngest son Reign Disick.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Front Row

Kourtney's oldest son, Mason Disick, tagged along with Alabama and Atiana to Travis and Kourtney's front row outing at the AMIRI fashion show in February 2022.

Instagram
Girl Gang

Alabama snapped a silly selfie with  half-sister Atiana annd Kourt and her daughter Penelope Disick during the Kardashians star's May 2022 wedding with Travis.

Instagram
Here Comes the Bride

Kourtney took a break from her wedding festivities in to pose for a selfie with Alabama.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ

Celebrating Dad

Travis was joined by Kourtney and Landon at GQ's Men of the Year party in November 2022.

Instagram/@kourtneykardashian

Boys Club

In honor of Landon's 20th birthday in October 2023, Kourtney shared a throwback photo from 2017 of the then-teenager hanging out with Mason.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

A Fashionable Family

Kourtney and Travis took  Alabama to Tommy Factory's New York Fashion Week show in September 2022.

Instagram
Alabama and Penelope

Kourtney shared a close up of this sweet throwback of Alabama and Penelope for Alabama's 17th birthday.

Instagram
Birthday Bunch

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign posed at Disneyland on April 18 for Kourtney's 43rd birthday celebration. 

Instagram
Magic Kingdom

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign spent the day at the Happiest Place on Earth on April 18 in honor of Kourtney's 43rd birthday.

Instagram
The Three Mouseketeers

Landon, Atiana and Kourtney struck a pose.

Instagram
A Portrait by Penelope

Penelope the artist! Travis shared her drawing of him on March 6. 

Instagram
Family Portraits

On Christmas Eve, the Kardashian-Jenners joined the Barkers for a night of celebrations.

Instagram
Fun and Games

Travis and Penelope enjoyed a game of checkers, while Kourtney and matriarch MJ watched the pair.

Instagram
The Sweetest Age of All

For Alabama's 16th birthday in December 2021, Kourtney and Travis surprised her with balloons that spelled out BAMA 16. As her dad wrote in the caption, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

TikTok / @pandkourt
TikTok Fun

Travis appeared with Kourtney and Penelope in a TikTok video posted on the mom and daughter's joint account.

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis's daughter Alabama wrote on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney as they celebrated their engagement. "I love u both!"

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Amusement Park Fun

Landon joined his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruited her son Mason for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama.

Instagram
Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya posed as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign's Frankenstein.

Instagram
Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope rocked a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing. This time, the crew headed to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

Instagram
A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captured Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walked around carrying her on his shoulders.

Instagram
The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Instagram
Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July.

Instagram
Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Instagram
Twinning

Atiana opted to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

Instagram
Snow Day

Who needs to hit the slopes when you've got snowmobiles? Alabama joined in on the fun in this candid snap of her, Kourtney and Atiana.

Instagram
Just Hangin' Out

Reign struck a pose while on Alabama's back atop Deer Creek's beautiful mountains.

Instagram
Bros

Like his sister, Landon made sure to get his own photo with Reign.

Instagram
A TikTok Trio

The family that TikToks together, stays together.

Can't keep up? Get every update, exclusive clips and more from your favorite family.

Trending Stories

1

Selena Gomez Reveals What She Actually Told Taylor Swift at the Globes

2

Robert De Niro Thought He Won Golden Globe Over Robert Downey Jr.

3

Why Tarek El Moussa Lived in Halfway House After Divorce

4

Designated Survivor Actor Adan Canto Dead at 42

5

Sinéad O’Connor’s Cause of Death Revealed