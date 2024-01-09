Kate Middleton's Pre-Royal Style Resurfaces on TikTok: From Glitzy Halter Tops to Short Dresses

Watch : Kate Middleton Receives Royal Family Birthday Tributes

Here's the royal tea on Kate Middleton's past fashion choices.

Before the Princess of Wales cemented herself as a style icon and married Prince William in April 2011, she dressed like any twenty-something would during the mid-aughts, wearing sequins halter tops, itty-bitty shorts, thigh-high dresses and Ugg boots.

A newly resurfaced TikTok video—which has garnered more than 4.5 million views since it was originally posted last March—spotlights Kate's social life and eccentric wardrobe in 2007 and 2008.

"Kate Middleton before royalty (a lot of partying with William)," fan account @jusst_tiktokss wrote in the short clip, alongside a montage of photos that captured her pre-royal style.

In one snapshot, Kate donned a glitzy green halter top and tiny neon yellow shorts to the Day-Glo Midnight Roller Disco charity event in September 2008. Another image showed her rocking a black-and-white animal print dress that hit above the knees.

Other photos displayed her casual style, which included wearing a strapless top with a flowy low-rise skirt and denim jeans with Ugg boots.