Kate Middleton's Pre-Royal Style Resurfaces on TikTok: From Glitzy Halter Tops to Short Dresses

Here's the royal tea on Kate Middleton's past fashion choices.
Before the Princess of Wales cemented herself as a style icon and married Prince William in April 2011, she dressed like any twenty-something would during the mid-aughts, wearing sequins halter tops, itty-bitty shorts, thigh-high dresses and Ugg boots.
A newly resurfaced TikTok video—which has garnered more than 4.5 million views since it was originally posted last March—spotlights Kate's social life and eccentric wardrobe in 2007 and 2008.
"Kate Middleton before royalty (a lot of partying with William)," fan account @jusst_tiktokss wrote in the short clip, alongside a montage of photos that captured her pre-royal style.
In one snapshot, Kate donned a glitzy green halter top and tiny neon yellow shorts to the Day-Glo Midnight Roller Disco charity event in September 2008. Another image showed her rocking a black-and-white animal print dress that hit above the knees.
Other photos displayed her casual style, which included wearing a strapless top with a flowy low-rise skirt and denim jeans with Ugg boots.
"Kate enjoying her youthfulness and now she's a grown up, so she has obviously matured," one TikToker shared in the comments section, while another person added, "They were having the best days of their lives. Just like any of us here during college."
Although Kate—who celebrated her 42nd birthday on Jan. 9—isn't afraid to play with color or make a fashion statement, it's clear her personal style has become a lot more reserved over the years.
And there's a reason for this change.
"Considering the circumstances she's in, it's almost impossible to understand how she's even done it," Endgame author Omid Scobie told E! News in December, "because most human beings would crumble under that kind of pressure."
"She is in such a delicate position where she relies on the support of the institution around her and she gets the support," the royal expert noted, "but if there was ever a moment in which she wavered or tried to steer the course herself, I think she would—just like any other woman that's married into that family—find herself up against a really tough challenge."
But as Omid put it, "I don't think we're ever going to see that happen."
Keep reading to relive Kate's style evolution.