18 Products That Will Motivate You to Get Your $#!t Together

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

One of my New Year's resolutions is always: get your $#!t together. Now this may seem overreaching and vague, but I apply it to every aspect of my life. From fitness to travel to beauty to money, I attempt to organize myself and streamline my entire vibe for the new year. In some areas I'm successful, and in others, well…there's always next year. In order to get things going and inspire myself (and maybe you), I've put together a list of the motivating products that can get your $#!t together in all aspects of your life.

If you're looking to eat healthier and not order takeout so often, there's a set of handy containers. If you're hoping to save up for your next vacay, there's a budget planner to help achieve your goals. If you'd like to make cleaning a priority, there's a rechargeable stick vacuum that will make you actually want to vacuum (I swear). These items will drive you to organization, serenity, and hydration.

So keep on scrolling for the motivating products that can jump start your new year. And if not, well, there's always next year.