18 Products That Will Motivate You to Get Your $#!t Together

One of my New Year's resolutions is always: get your $#!t together. Now this may seem overreaching and vague, but I apply it to every aspect of my life. From fitness to travel to beauty to money, I attempt to organize myself and streamline my entire vibe for the new year. In some areas I'm successful, and in others, well…there's always next year. In order to get things going and inspire myself (and maybe you), I've put together a list of the motivating products that can get your $#!t together in all aspects of your life.
If you're looking to eat healthier and not order takeout so often, there's a set of handy containers. If you're hoping to save up for your next vacay, there's a budget planner to help achieve your goals. If you'd like to make cleaning a priority, there's a rechargeable stick vacuum that will make you actually want to vacuum (I swear). These items will drive you to organization, serenity, and hydration.
So keep on scrolling for the motivating products that can jump start your new year. And if not, well, there's always next year.
Rubbermaid Brilliance BPA Free Food Storage Containers with Lids, Set of 5
With this set of five BPA-free plastic containers, you can meal prep, pack a lunch for the day, and more. The locking lids make sure that food doesn't leak and each container has two sections so you can have some separation between the items inside.
Roterunner Purpose Planner Undated
This is the purpose planner I swear by. I find it easy to follow, fun to track my goals over a 6-month period, and I actually look forward to writing in it. It's also undated, which means you can use it anytime.
ARLINK Mesh Pouches, 8 Sizes, 18-Pack
These mesh pouches come in eight sizes and are perfect for organizing anything and everything. They're waterproof, transparent (so you know what's in them), and feature a variety of colors (so you can create a color coded system).
Famhap Plastic Drawer Organizer Set, 16 Pieces
Whenever I look at my messy desk at home, I think, "let's get this $#!t together." That's where these plastic trays come in. They provide a space for everything in your workspace, come in different sizes, and even clip together so they're not sliding around your drawers.
Garmin vivosmart 4, Activity and Fitness Tracker
Featuring a slim design and a long battery life, this fitness tracker is perfect for keeping you motivated. It tracks your steps, sleep, heart rate, and activities, and even connects to your phone so you get call and text alerts.
Lamare Habit Tracker Calendar
With this habit tracker you can keep up with your daily routines. Whether you want to drink more water, exercise more, or read more, you can write it down and track up to 10 daily habits. There's spaces for once a week activities and once a month activities, and it comes in a design that you can customize yourself and easily hang on the wall.
BAGAIL 8 Set Packing Cubes
Backed by over 21,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, these water-resistant packing cubes are beloved for their size and portability. They come in eight different sizes and make it easy to organize your clothes, shoes, and toiletries while you travel, so you always know where everything is.
Hydracy 1.0 Liters Large Water Bottle
Keep hydrated with this motivating 32-ounce water bottle that includes time markers, so you always know when to drink. It's lightweight, plus there's a leakproof lid and handy straw for quick sipping.
Calm Down Essential Oil
When my mind is at ease, I find that the easiest time to stay on task. Get your chill on with the Calm Down Essential Oil that's made with herbs and essential oils of cedar wood and neroli. Apply it to your pulse points and zen out.
Pilly Pal V2
Get your vitamins, supplements, and pills in order with the Pilly Pal. Famous on TikTok, it's compact, portable, and even has optional stickers so you can easily label what's inside.
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) with clock
With the Amazon Echo Dot, you can stream your favorite songs, connect to Alexa for smart home controls, and the display can make sure you know the time, weather, and song titles quickly. It's easy to set up and you can also set alarms for cooking or waking you up in the morning.
SKYDUE Budget Binder with Zipper Envelopes & Expense Budget Sheets
Organize your expenses, track your money, and achieve your savings goals with this budget binder. It comes with budget sheets, category stickers, and envelopes that are perfect for stashing money away for a sunny day.
mooas Cube Timer
With preset times of 10, 30, 50, and 60 minutes, you can use this productivity timer to set manageable goals for yourself. Maybe you'll only work out for 10 minutes, or check TikTok for 30 minutes. It requires two AAA batteries (not included) and comes in five cute colors.
Morfone 16 Pack Travel Bottles Set for Toiletries
Get your toiletries together with this 16-piece travel set (that's also great to leave in a gym bag). It includes four TSA approved silicone bottles with a wide mouth for easy filling and leakproof lids, four jars, two spray bottles, plus a funnel, brush, label, and bag.
Travelambo Womens Wallet
In the past, my wallets have been bulging with receipts, loose change, and old credit cards. This vegan leather wallet is so cute and sleek, it encouraged me to get rid of what I didn't need and prioritize what I do need. It includes a zipper pocket, 12 card slots, cash slots, plus a handy wrist strap, and it's RFID blocking.
HOMPANY Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Cleaning is not on my list of favorite things to do. However, when I got a cordless vacuum, my life changed and I found myself using it every day. This vacuum can run for 60 minutes, so you can easily get to every room in the home, and it catches 99.99% of tiny dust particles. It also comes with a few attachments for convenient coverage.
Listen B*tch Affirmation Cards
If you don't mind some swearing, these daily affirmation cards are for you. There's 50 in a pack and they feature beautiful illustrations and motivating messages to jump start your day, week, or month.
Renzoe Box
My makeup used to be arranged in a loose, messy pouch. But all that changed with The Renzoe Box. Just choose your complexion, eye shadow, and more, and they'll send you palettes (Renzoe Pods) of your choices (with the brands that you love). There's room in the box for brushes and lipsticks under the pods, and the whole presentation is so luxe and elegant.
