Katy Perry Details "Vault" of Clothes She Plans to Pass Down to Daughter Daisy Dove

Katy Perry gave E! News the details on the extensive collection of clothes she plans to pass down to her and Orlando Bloom’s daughter, Daisy Dove.

Katy Perry isn't letting a single one of her iconic looks be the one that got away. 

The American Idol judge recently shared how she meticulously stores her clothes—some of which she plans to pass down to her daughter, Daisy Dove, 3, when she gets older. 

"Every artist has a vault of sorts and I definitely have a vault," the 39-year-old told E! News' Keltie Knight at the 2023 VinFuture Prize Award ceremony in Vietnam. "I'm actually going through it and looking to rehome a lot of stuff in the future—deep decades full of spring cleaning that needs to be done."

When Keltie suggested the "Part of Me" singer may need "multiple warehouses" to store some of her iconic looks—which have ranged from a hamburger dress for the 2019 Met Gala to her Teenage Dream-era colorful wigs and bikini tops—Katy had the best response.

"I have one," she admitted. "And there's employees for it."

Katy Perry Through the Years

And while it will be a few years before her and fiancé Orlando Bloom's little one is ready for any of the outfits, she has already proven to be Mom's biggest fan. In fact, the "Last Friday Night" singer shared that her daughter had seen her Las Vegas residency, Play

"She loved it so much," she told E! News in 2022. "She was dancing in the audience and just being, you know, her joyful self."

And now that her Vegas residency has wrapped, Katy is happy living a more "balanced" life with her daughter, the Pirates of the Caribbean star and a well thought-out system for scheduling date nights. 

Karwai Tang/WireImage

"We have a really good calendar," Katy told E! in November. "It's amazing and we plan way, way ahead." 

If you can squeeze a bit more time into your personal calendar, read on for more of the "Hot N Cold" singer's cutest moments with her fiancé. 

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Sweet Kisses

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry showed some PDA at Wimbledon 2023.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Famous Friends

The couple hung out with Angelina Jolie and her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, at Variety's Power of Women event in September 2021.

Instagram
Puppy Love

Perry wished a happy 45th birthday "to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know." She told Bloom, "thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in. You are the love and light of my life." 

She also revealed his nickname for theit daughter Daisy Dove, saying, "I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd."

Instagram
Baby Bump

On Bloom's 44th birthday, Perry shared a never-before-seen photo from when she was pregnant with Daisy, who was born in August 2020. The throwback showed the couple cradling her baby bump.

Instagram
Everyday Life

The baby bump photo was one of several sweet snapshots Perry shared on Bloom's birthday. She also posted an old photo of the stars brushing their teeth.

Instagram
A Night to Remember

In addition, she looked back at the night they got engaged—Valentine's Day 2019 to be exact.

Instagram
Travels

But that's not all. Perry's birthday tribute also included photos from their travels.

Instagram
Adventures Together

And wherever they went, it looked like they had a ball.

Instagram
Young Love

There was also this gem from the early days of their relationship. But to look back at their full love story, keep scrolling.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company
The Photo That Started It All...

At the very start of 2016, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom raised eyebrows when the two seemed flirty at a Golden Globes after party. Now, we know that this is the night that started it all!

Children's Hospital Los Angeles
For a Good Claus

After dating for nearly a year, the two visited sick kids at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The photos from the event also marked one of the earliest appearances of Bloom on Perry's social media.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Perrier-Jouët and Absolut Elyx
Back Together

After a break in the middle of 2017, the couple got back together and stunned at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles.

She Said Yes

The morning after Valentine's Day 2019, Perry shared the exciting news that she and Bloom were engaged by posting an adorable selfie of the two together and a shot of her ring.

She simply captioned the heartwarming moment, "Full bloom."

The Cutest +1

Bloom shared this snapshot to his Instagram after the two attended Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner's nupitals, writing, "Wonderful weekend of being love and celebrating love, congrats to a beautiful union."

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Co-Starring

In August 2019, Perry showed support for her beau at the Carnival Row premiere.

Getting In Some FaceTime

"Together our initials are O.K. and that's what it's gonna be ♥️," Perry captioned her sweet screenshot of her and Bloom FaceTiming one another.

2020 Vision

In a very relateable video posted to her Instagram, Perry shared that she and Bloom were in bed on New Year's Eve well before the ball dropped writing, "When you're in bed before midnight is when you know you're starting the new year right #2020."

Instagram
Baby News

The superstar singer announced her pregnancy in her "Never Worn White" music video in March 2020. The couple welcomed a daughter, Daisy, in Aug. 2020.

