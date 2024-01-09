Katy Perry Details "Vault" of Clothes She Plans to Pass Down to Daughter Daisy Dove

Watch : Katy Perry Reveals If We Can Expect New Music In 2024

Katy Perry isn't letting a single one of her iconic looks be the one that got away.

The American Idol judge recently shared how she meticulously stores her clothes—some of which she plans to pass down to her daughter, Daisy Dove, 3, when she gets older.

"Every artist has a vault of sorts and I definitely have a vault," the 39-year-old told E! News' Keltie Knight at the 2023 VinFuture Prize Award ceremony in Vietnam. "I'm actually going through it and looking to rehome a lot of stuff in the future—deep decades full of spring cleaning that needs to be done."

When Keltie suggested the "Part of Me" singer may need "multiple warehouses" to store some of her iconic looks—which have ranged from a hamburger dress for the 2019 Met Gala to her Teenage Dream-era colorful wigs and bikini tops—Katy had the best response.

"I have one," she admitted. "And there's employees for it."