Selena Gomez Reveals What She Actually Told Taylor Swift at Golden Globes

Watch : Was Selena Gomez GOSSIPING About Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet at the Golden Globes?

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift weren't talking s--t for the hell of it.

After the besties were photographed having a juicy conversation at the Golden Globes, fans began speculating what the pair were gossiping about with Keleigh Sperry Teller. One theory? That Kylie Jenner allegedly turned down Selena's request to take a photo with her and Timothée Chalamet.

But now, the Rare Beauty founder is setting the record straight on what really went down during tea time. So, was their chat about Timothée and Kylie?

"I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up," Selena commented on E! News' Instagram post about the situation Jan. 9. "Not that that's anyone business."

A source with knowledge of the situation previously told E! that Selena never requested a pic with Timothée, who costarred with her in the 2019 film A Rainy Day in New York.