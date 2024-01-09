Inside Pregnant Jessie James Decker’s Cozy Baby Shower for Her and Eric Decker’s 4th Baby

Watch : Pregnant Jessie James Decker Confirms Sex of Baby No. 4

Jessie James Decker's baby shower was truly fit for a mama bear.

The pregnant country singer, who's expecting a baby boy with husband Eric Decker, showed off her recent sweet bear-themed celebration on social media.

"When my sisters asked about a baby shower I told them no way," she explained on Instagram Jan. 8. "This is my 4th baby! But they wouldn't take no for an answer."

"They told me #1 this baby boy deserves to be celebrated," the 35-year-old continued. "And #2, you haven't had a baby in 6 years and you have nothing so we are doing it. I said ok, do something small and I'm not registering. well as you can see they don't do small!!"

The "I Still Love You" singer shared photos of guests donning matching green buffalo plaid pajamas, green and beige balloons along the walls and mountain-themed decor all over. And no baby shower is complete without snacks, mocktails and a bear-y cute cake.