Inside Pregnant Jessie James Decker’s Cozy Baby Shower for Her and Eric Decker’s 4th Baby

Ahead of welcoming baby no. 4 with husband Eric Decker, Jessie James celebrated with a cute baby shower.

Jan 09, 2024
FamilyBabiesPregnanciesParenthoodCeleb KidsCelebritiesEric DeckerJessie James Decker
Watch: Pregnant Jessie James Decker Confirms Sex of Baby No. 4

Jessie James Decker's baby shower was truly fit for a mama bear. 

The pregnant country singer, who's expecting a baby boy with husband Eric Decker, showed off her recent sweet bear-themed celebration on social media.

"When my sisters asked about a baby shower I told them no way," she explained on Instagram Jan. 8. "This is my 4th baby! But they wouldn't take no for an answer."

"They told me #1 this baby boy deserves to be celebrated," the 35-year-old continued. "And #2, you haven't had a baby in 6 years and you have nothing so we are doing it. I said ok, do something small and I'm not registering. well as you can see they don't do small!!"

The "I Still Love You" singer shared photos of guests donning matching green buffalo plaid pajamas, green and beige balloons along the walls and mountain-themed decor all over. And no baby shower is complete without snacks, mocktails and a bear-y cute cake.

Jessie—who also shares daughter Vivianne, 9, and sons Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5 with the former NFL player, 36,—also thanked her sister and sister-in-law for helping organize "the most magical beautiful baby shower."

"I had tears of joys walking in because I was overwhelmed with love and emotion and just feeling so grateful," she reflected. Thank you to everyone who celebrated with me in our cozy jammies."

And Jessie, who first announced her pregnancy in August, added, "This baby boy is loved so much already."

 In fact, she previously noted how eager her kids are to meet their newest family member. 

"They're so excited," she exclusively told E! News at the People's Choice Country Awards in September. "I mean, that's all we talk about, to be honest. We're all just preparing for the baby's arrival. They're older now, so they understand what's going on, so it's cool."

