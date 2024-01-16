Christina Applegate Gets Standing Ovation at Emmys 2023 Amid Multiple Sclerosis Battle

Christina Applegate is taking in the view from the top of the Emmys 2023 stage.
The Dead to Me star—who is battling multiple sclerosis—attended the Jan. 15 award show amid her health journey, stepping out at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater to present the category for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series (which ultimately went to Ayo Edebiri).
In addition to rocking a red velvet gown, Applegate also accessorized with a special cane—which she started using after being diagnosed with MS in 2021. As she walked out on stage, she received a standing ovation from TV's biggest stars in the crowd. Applegate turned toward host Anthony Anderson in tears, saying, "Thank you so much. Oh my god."
The 52-year-old is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at this year's ceremony for her portrayal of Jen Harding in the third and final season of Dead to Me. Her fellow nominees include Wednesday's Jenna Ortega, Poker Face's Natasha Lyonne, Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan.
The nod is especially significant given the Samantha Who? alum previously expressed doubts in ever being nominated for her work again, hinting last year's SAG Awards would be "my last awards show as an actor probably."
"Right now, I couldn't imagine getting up at 5 a.m. and spending 12 to 14 hours on a set," she told the Los Angeles Times in February, alluding to retiring her decades-long acting career amid her MS battle. "I don't have that in me at this moment."
Applegate continued, "I don't like seeing myself struggling. I gained 40 pounds because of inactivity and medications, and I didn't look like myself, and I didn't feel like myself."
However, the Anchorman actress noted that she may pivot to producing and "doing a s--t ton of voice-overs to make some cash to make sure that my daughter's fed and we're homed."
Applegate, who shares 12-year-old Sadie Grace with husband Martyn LeNoble, added of what may be her final onscreen role, "At some point I was able to distance myself from my own ego, and realize what a beautiful piece of television it was. All the scenes I wasn't in were so much fun to see and experience for the very first time."
Christina Applegate receives a standing ovation at the #Emmys. https://t.co/SiaGD3jesB pic.twitter.com/rGZF8ooLiq— Variety (@Variety) January 16, 2024
