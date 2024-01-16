Christina Applegate Gets Standing Ovation at Emmys 2023 Amid Multiple Sclerosis Battle

Watch : Emmys 2023 Nominations: Biggest Surprises & Snubs!

Christina Applegate is taking in the view from the top of the Emmys 2023 stage.

The Dead to Me star—who is battling multiple sclerosis—attended the Jan. 15 award show amid her health journey, stepping out at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater to present the category for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series (which ultimately went to Ayo Edebiri).

In addition to rocking a red velvet gown, Applegate also accessorized with a special cane—which she started using after being diagnosed with MS in 2021. As she walked out on stage, she received a standing ovation from TV's biggest stars in the crowd. Applegate turned toward host Anthony Anderson in tears, saying, "Thank you so much. Oh my god."

The 52-year-old is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at this year's ceremony for her portrayal of Jen Harding in the third and final season of Dead to Me. Her fellow nominees include Wednesday's Jenna Ortega, Poker Face's Natasha Lyonne, Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan.

The nod is especially significant given the Samantha Who? alum previously expressed doubts in ever being nominated for her work again, hinting last year's SAG Awards would be "my last awards show as an actor probably."