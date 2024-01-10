Don't Miss Out on J. Crew's Sale with up to 60% off Chic Basics & Timeless Staples

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Some people call it quiet luxury, others call it a classic look or a timeless ensemble, but at the end of the day, we're all really talking about the same thing — fashionable pieces that defy trends and will look stylish five or even ten years from now. Clothes and accessories that always look good are closet staples worth investing in, but it doesn't hurt to find a few chic basics that are on sale. If you've been buying into trends left and right and are in need of some easy-to-style basics, then you definitely need to hit up J. Crew. And you happen to have picked the perfect time to do so, because both J. Crew and J. Crew Factory currently have some amazing sales going on that are too good not to shop.
With up to 60% off at both stores, you can score some major deals, like a pair of $118 jeans for $69, a $228 cropped denim jacket for $89.50, or $100 off this winterized LBD. So if you're ready to lean into your quiet luxury era and stock your closet with timeless and classic basics, run to J. Crew and J. Crew Factory to shop their sale. Read on for some of our top picks.
Striped Cotton-Blend Polo
Made from a blend of cotton and cashmere, you'll get tons of use out of this super soft top with a polo collar because it will never go out of style. It's available in three colorways and extended sizes.
Button-Up Cotton Poplin Shirt in Signature Fit
Everyone needs a trusty button down shirt, and this classic one happens to be 50% off. It comes in classic striped, plaid, and gingham prints as well as extended sizes.
Penny Loafers
These traditional penny loafers, which come in tan or black, are a wardrobe staple. Dress them up with slacks and a button down for work or pair it with jeans for a more casual look.
Cable-Knit Mockneck Sweater in Extra-Soft Yarn
With its cable-knit pattern, this mockneck sweater goes with basically everything. Choose from nine shades and extended sizes.
Denim Mini Skirt in Resin Wash
You can never go wrong with a mini skirt, like this denim one which comes in a deep blue wash. It looks great with a pair of white sneakers and a simple tee or with tights and boots.
Wide-Leg Full-Length Jean in All-Day Stretch
These high-waisted jeans offer the best of both worlds. They're fitted around the hips but have a more relaxed fit through the thighs and leg opening. They come in extended sizes and regular and petite lengths.
Faux Sherpa Barn Jacket™
This faux sherpa jacket is the definition of cozy. Complete with patch pocket details, this jacket has a comfy, relaxed fit and comes in three different colorways. Not to mention, it comes in extended sizes.
Slim Cropped Ruby Pant in Stretch Twill
These fitted cropped pants are so comfortable, you won't mind wearing them to work. That's because they're designed with plenty of stretch. They come in four neutral hues and extended sizes.
9
Contrary to what the youth say, a pair of skinny jeans are a must-have. These black ones are sleek with the perfect amount of stretch and are the best way to style over-the-knee boots.
Turtleneck Sweater-Dress
Consider this turtleneck midi dress your winter LBD. It's a sweater material which is super cozy and has a flattering silhouette that hugs you in all the right places, plus it's super easy to style and comes in extended sizes.
Essential Straight Jean in All-Day Stretch
You'll be wearing these straight-leg jeans on the daily. They sit right at the waist and have slightly distressed leg openings and a cropped length. They're available in an extended size range as well as regular, petite, and tall inseam lengths.
Cropped Denim Puffer Jacket
With its elegant gold buttons and traditional patch pockets, this cropped denim jacket is a great addition to your rotation. It has a true blue hue and perfectly complements a flowy dress or skirt.
Gwyneth V-Neck Slip Dress in Cupro Blend
This v-neck slip dress will make it look like you put a lot of effort into getting dressed. It has a silky smooth finish and adjustable straps. It's available in three colors, extended sizes, and three different lengths for the perfect fit.