Exclusive

Southern Charm Reunion: See Olivia and Taylor's Vicious Showdown in Explosive Preview

Olivia Flowers and Taylor Ann Green's feud reaches a dramatic climax in E! News' exclusive preview of the season nine reunion. See Olivia slam her former BFF for hooking up with her ex Austen Kroll.

By Brett Malec Jan 10, 2024 2:00 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesBravoSouthern Charm
Watch: 'Southern Charm' Reunion Sneak Peek: Taylor & Olivia's Heated Debate!

There's not going to be any Southern comfort for Taylor Ann Green at Southern Charm's season nine reunion.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' Jan. 11 episode, the entire cast confronts the 29-year-old over the bombshell revelation that she secretly hooked up with former BFF Olivia Flowers' ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll earlier this season.

"You continued to lie to these two people the entire time," costar Leva Bonaparte tells Taylor, referencing Taylor's ex and Austen's best friend Shep Rose, who was caught up in the drama as well. "It makes all of us want to step back. That's the problem."

And while Taylor admits, "I understand the severity of hurting a friend, hurting an ex," Craig Conover maintains that she's unable to fully see why Olivia can't forgive her.

"You guys keep saying the problem was that it hurt someone," he begins. "What we're saying is that the problem was that if you had this sexual desire, instead of saying, 'No, no, no, no, I shouldn't even go close to that—'" before Olivia interrupts him.

photos
2024 TV Premiere Dates

"It's not even the action that's the problem," Olivia chimes in. "Not only cover [it] up, but then to try to make it like it was our fault for not understanding it was just a drunken moment after you had lied so many f--king times to my face. Then, to expect me to hop on the forgiveness wagon. And because I didn't, ya'll proceeded to say I'm so tired of this."

"Of course you're f--king tired of this!" she explodes during the showdown. "Ya'll are in the s--t bed that you made. That's where the problem is for me." 

Bravo

But when Taylor tries to defend herself, Olivia isn't having it and delivers a heated, "Shut up!"

See how the drama plays out when the Southern Charm reunion kicks off Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

1

See John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Make Their Red Carpet Debut

2

Robert De Niro Thought He Won Golden Globe Over Robert Downey Jr.

3

Selena Gomez Reveals What She Actually Told Taylor Swift at the Globes

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

See John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Make Their Red Carpet Debut

2

Robert De Niro Thought He Won Golden Globe Over Robert Downey Jr.

3

Selena Gomez Reveals What She Actually Told Taylor Swift at the Globes

4

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Reveal NSFW Details About Their Sex Life

5

Shanna Moakler Accuses Ex Travis Barker of "Parenting Alienation"