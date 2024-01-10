Southern Charm Reunion: See Olivia and Taylor's Vicious Showdown in Explosive Preview

There's not going to be any Southern comfort for Taylor Ann Green at Southern Charm's season nine reunion.
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' Jan. 11 episode, the entire cast confronts the 29-year-old over the bombshell revelation that she secretly hooked up with former BFF Olivia Flowers' ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll earlier this season.
"You continued to lie to these two people the entire time," costar Leva Bonaparte tells Taylor, referencing Taylor's ex and Austen's best friend Shep Rose, who was caught up in the drama as well. "It makes all of us want to step back. That's the problem."
And while Taylor admits, "I understand the severity of hurting a friend, hurting an ex," Craig Conover maintains that she's unable to fully see why Olivia can't forgive her.
"You guys keep saying the problem was that it hurt someone," he begins. "What we're saying is that the problem was that if you had this sexual desire, instead of saying, 'No, no, no, no, I shouldn't even go close to that—'" before Olivia interrupts him.
"It's not even the action that's the problem," Olivia chimes in. "Not only cover [it] up, but then to try to make it like it was our fault for not understanding it was just a drunken moment after you had lied so many f--king times to my face. Then, to expect me to hop on the forgiveness wagon. And because I didn't, ya'll proceeded to say I'm so tired of this."
"Of course you're f--king tired of this!" she explodes during the showdown. "Ya'll are in the s--t bed that you made. That's where the problem is for me."
But when Taylor tries to defend herself, Olivia isn't having it and delivers a heated, "Shut up!"
See how the drama plays out when the Southern Charm reunion kicks off Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
