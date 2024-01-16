Emmy Awards 2023: The Complete Winners List

Handing out the 2023 Emmy Awards in 2024? That's show business.
With the original Sept. 18 date postponed due to the writers' and actors' strikes in Hollywood, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences was finally ready to honor the actors, directors, producers and the behind-the-scenes pros that help fuel your late night binge-watching. (Among the most nominated series: Succession, which earned an eye-popping 27 nods for its fourth and final season.)
So on Jan. 15, the small screen's most savvy stars got dolled up (see every star on the red carpet here) to sit in the auditorium at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and cross their fingers that their names would be called.
But while the likes of Elisabeth Moss, Keri Russell, Melanie Lynskey (all up for Lead Actress in a Drama Series) were still wishing and hoping alongside Lead Actor in a Drama Series nominees like Succession's Kieran Culkin and The Last of Us' Pedro Pascal, other stars were already celebrating with the Creative Arts Emmys taking place Jan. 6 and 7.
Nick Offerman and Storm Reid took home trophies for their guest appearances on The Last of Us while Judith Light was honored for her guest role on Poker Face and Sam Richardson was recognized for his work on Ted Lasso. Elsewhere on the pitch, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's beloved Welcome to Wrexham bested the Scandoval-fueled Vanderpump Rules for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.
And they're not the only ones enjoying the best days of their lives. Raise your glasses high for all the 2023 Emmy Awards winners.
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
Oliver Platt, The Bear
WINNER: Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
James Cromwell, Succession
Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
Arian Moayed, Succession
WINNER: Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
WINNER: Judith Light, Poker Face
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Hiam Abbass, Succession
Cherry Jones, Succession
Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
WINNER: Storm Reid, The Last of Us
Anna Torv, The Last of Us
Harriet Walter, Succession
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Indian Matchmaking
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
Selling Sunset
Vanderpump Rules
WINNER: Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Love Is Blind
WINNER: Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Outstanding Television Movie
Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas
Fire Island
Hocus Pocus 2
Prey
WINNER: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live