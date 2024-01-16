Emmy Awards 2023: The Complete Winners List

Watch : Quinta Brunson Dishes on Her “Old School Glam” at the 2023 Emmys

Handing out the 2023 Emmy Awards in 2024? That's show business.

With the original Sept. 18 date postponed due to the writers' and actors' strikes in Hollywood, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences was finally ready to honor the actors, directors, producers and the behind-the-scenes pros that help fuel your late night binge-watching. (Among the most nominated series: Succession, which earned an eye-popping 27 nods for its fourth and final season.)

So on Jan. 15, the small screen's most savvy stars got dolled up (see every star on the red carpet here) to sit in the auditorium at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and cross their fingers that their names would be called.

But while the likes of Elisabeth Moss, Keri Russell, Melanie Lynskey (all up for Lead Actress in a Drama Series) were still wishing and hoping alongside Lead Actor in a Drama Series nominees like Succession's Kieran Culkin and The Last of Us' Pedro Pascal, other stars were already celebrating with the Creative Arts Emmys taking place Jan. 6 and 7.