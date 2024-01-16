Emmy Awards 2023: The Complete Winners List

Succession was up for 27 awards, The White Lotus scored 23 nods. But see which TV series and actors won big at the 2023 Emmy Awards ceremony on Jan. 15.

By Sarah Grossbart Jan 16, 2024 1:11 AMTags
Handing out the 2023 Emmy Awards in 2024? That's show business. 

With the original Sept. 18 date postponed due to the writers' and actors' strikes in Hollywood, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences was finally ready to honor the actors, directors, producers and the behind-the-scenes pros that help fuel your late night binge-watching. (Among the most nominated series: Succession, which earned an eye-popping 27 nods for its fourth and final season.)

So on Jan. 15, the small screen's most savvy stars got dolled up (see every star on the red carpet here) to sit in the auditorium at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and cross their fingers that their names would be called. 

But while the likes of Elisabeth Moss, Keri Russell, Melanie Lynskey (all up for Lead Actress in a Drama Series) were still wishing and hoping alongside Lead Actor in a Drama Series nominees like Succession's Kieran Culkin and The Last of Us' Pedro Pascal, other stars were already celebrating with the Creative Arts Emmys taking place Jan. 6 and 7. 

Nick Offerman and Storm Reid took home trophies for their guest appearances on The Last of Us while Judith Light was honored for her guest role on Poker Face and Sam Richardson was recognized for his work on Ted Lasso. Elsewhere on the pitch, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's beloved Welcome to Wrexham bested the Scandoval-fueled Vanderpump Rules for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program. 

And they're not the only ones enjoying the best days of their lives. Raise your glasses high for all the 2023 Emmy Awards winners. 

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Brian Cox, Succession
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series 

Alan Ruck, Succession
Aleksander Skarsgård, Succession
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
WINNER: Matthew Macfayden, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Theo James, The White Lotus
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbot Elementary
Barry
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
The Bear
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series 

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series 

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Henry Winkler, Barry
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology Series

Beef
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Ali Wong, Beef
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef
Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Anthology Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Anthology Series or Movie

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Joseph Lee, Beef
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Young Mazino, Beef

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Suvivor
Top Chef
The Voice

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear 
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building 
Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live 
Oliver Platt, The Bear 
WINNER: Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso 

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
James Cromwell, Succession
Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
Arian Moayed, Succession
WINNER: Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
WINNER: Judith Light, Poker Face
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hiam Abbass, Succession
Cherry Jones, Succession
Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
WINNER: Storm Reid, The Last of Us
Anna Torv, The Last of Us
Harriet Walter, Succession

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Indian Matchmaking
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
Selling Sunset
Vanderpump Rules
WINNER: Welcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Love Is Blind
WINNER: Queer Eye
Shark Tank

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas
Fire Island
Hocus Pocus 2
Prey
WINNER: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live

