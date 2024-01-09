Melanie "Mel B" Brown Reveals Victoria Beckham Is Designing Her Wedding Dress

Watch : Mel B's Daughter Recreates Her Most ICONIC '90s Looks!

Melanie "Mel B" Brown and Victoria Beckham just proved their friendship will viva forever.

The Spice Girls alums—a.k.a. Scary Spice and Posh Spice, respectively—are collaborating once again. But this time, the gal pals are working together to bring Mel B's bridal dreams come true ahead of her wedding to Rory McPhee.

"Victoria actually designed my dress and my mom's dress," the America's Got Talent: Fantasy League judge said in a Jan. 8 interview on Today with Hoda & Jenna. "It's such a beautiful honor to get."

Although Mel B didn't share details of the look Victoria created, she plans to have several outfit changes.

"I don't think it would be fair to just have one [wedding dress]," Mel B teased, noting she wants at least three gowns for her big day. "I'm going to really go for it. One to actually get married in, which is the proper ceremony, and then maybe I want to change out of that and be a bit...I actually don't know!"