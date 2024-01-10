SAG Awards 2024: The Nominations Are Finally Here

Watch : SAG Awards 2023 BEST Fashion: Jenna Ortega, Zendaya & More

‘Tis the season for trophies, red carpets, and acceptance speeches.

Award season is here, and with it comes the latest round of Screen Actors Guild Awards honorees. Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani unveiled the 2024 SAG Award nominees Jan. 10, highlighting some of the most loved individual and ensemble performances brought to life on the big and small screen last year.

And during the ceremony Barbra Streisand will be honored with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, which is given annually to an actor who exemplifies the "finest ideals of the acting profession." The honor adds to Barbara's long list of career accolades, which include two Academy Awards, ten Grammys, five Emmy Awards, three Peabody Awards and a Tony Award.

So, before the SAG Awards take place from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Feb. 24—streaming live on Netflix—read on for the full list of this year's nominations.