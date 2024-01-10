SAG Awards 2024: The Nominations Are Finally Here

‘Tis the season for trophies, red carpets, and acceptance speeches.
Award season is here, and with it comes the latest round of Screen Actors Guild Awards honorees. Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani unveiled the 2024 SAG Award nominees Jan. 10, highlighting some of the most loved individual and ensemble performances brought to life on the big and small screen last year.
And during the ceremony Barbra Streisand will be honored with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, which is given annually to an actor who exemplifies the "finest ideals of the acting profession." The honor adds to Barbara's long list of career accolades, which include two Academy Awards, ten Grammys, five Emmy Awards, three Peabody Awards and a Tony Award.
So, before the SAG Awards take place from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Feb. 24—streaming live on Netflix—read on for the full list of this year's nominations.
Outstanding Action Performance By a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley, A Small Light
Ali Wong, Beef
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun, Beef
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edibiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso