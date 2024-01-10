SAG Awards 2024: The Nominations Are Finally Here

The 2024 SAG Awards are here, and it's time to see whether your favorite TV and movie performances are up for taking home The Actor. Look here for the full list of nominees.

‘Tis the season for trophies, red carpets, and acceptance speeches.

Award season is here, and with it comes the latest round of Screen Actors Guild Awards honorees. Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani unveiled the 2024 SAG Award nominees Jan. 10, highlighting some of the most loved individual and ensemble performances brought to life on the big and small screen last year. 

And during the ceremony Barbra Streisand will be honored with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, which is given annually to an actor who exemplifies the "finest ideals of the acting profession." The honor adds to Barbara's long list of career accolades, which include two Academy Awards, ten Grammys, five Emmy Awards, three Peabody Awards and a Tony Award.

So, before the SAG Awards take place from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Feb. 24—streaming live on Netflix—read on for the full list of this year's nominations.

Outstanding Action Performance By a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Ali Wong, Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun, Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edibiri, The Bear

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Bill Hader, Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

