Kate Middleton Receives Royally Sweet Message From King Charles III on Her 42nd Birthday

Watch : Kate Middleton Receives Royal Family Birthday Tributes

A tribute fit for a princess.

In honor of Kate Middleton's 42nd birthday, the Princess of Wales received a shoutout from her father-in-law, King Charles III.

Alongside a photo of the pair shared to the Royal family's official Instagram account Jan. 9, the message noted, "Wishing The Princess of Wales a very happy birthday today!"

The photo—in which Kate is seen grinning from ear-to-ear while sporting a stunning Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece—was snapped during the king's coronation last May.

As for her birthday plans this year? Kate—who is mom to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 with Prince William—is celebrating her big day with a "relaxed and informal tea party" at the family's Windsor's home, per Vanity Fair.

Though this year's festivities may be a little more low-key, Kate has celebrated in epic fashion in years past. In fact, to mark her 40th birthday, Kensington Palace released three new portraits of the royal looking more regal than ever.