Kate Middleton Receives Royally Sweet Message From King Charles III on Her 42nd Birthday

A tribute fit for a princess.
In honor of Kate Middleton's 42nd birthday, the Princess of Wales received a shoutout from her father-in-law, King Charles III.
Alongside a photo of the pair shared to the Royal family's official Instagram account Jan. 9, the message noted, "Wishing The Princess of Wales a very happy birthday today!"
The photo—in which Kate is seen grinning from ear-to-ear while sporting a stunning Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece—was snapped during the king's coronation last May.
As for her birthday plans this year? Kate—who is mom to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 with Prince William—is celebrating her big day with a "relaxed and informal tea party" at the family's Windsor's home, per Vanity Fair.
Though this year's festivities may be a little more low-key, Kate has celebrated in epic fashion in years past. In fact, to mark her 40th birthday, Kensington Palace released three new portraits of the royal looking more regal than ever.
After snapping the stunning pics, photographer Paolo Rovers detailed his experience with the then-Duchess of Cambridge.
"I was moved by her warmth and friendly welcome," he shared at the time, "and enchanted by her shining eyes that reflected the loveliness of her soul and her smile showing the generosity of her heart."
He added, "It was a profound and rich experience for me, an unforgettable moment. I have met a wonderful person, a person who, with her positive energy, can bring hope to the whole world."
Keep reading for more of the birthday girl's best looks.