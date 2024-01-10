RHOSLC Reunion: Heather Gay Reveals Shocking Monica Garcia Recording Amid Trolling Scandal

Watch : RHOSLC Season 4 Finale: All the SHOCKING Revelations

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Reality Von (Tea)se scandal continues to take more shocking twists and turns.

During the Bravo series' Jan. 9 reunion episode, Monica Garcia confronted her costars for the first time since filming the season four finale where she was accused of trolling the other women from an anonymous social media account.

But after claiming she only used Reality Von (Tea)se to take down RHOSLC alum Jen Shah—her former employer—Monica gave insight into the nature of her relationship with the now-convicted felon.

"She needed help at the time with, honestly, her life," Monica explained of Jen, who is currently serving a five-year prison sentence for wire fraud and money laundering. "Now, looking back and knowing everything, I'm like 'I get it.' I almost felt like I was just more of a friend. I would go and get her groceries, I would make sure she was on time to her freaking meetings."