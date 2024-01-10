RHOSLC Reunion: Heather Gay Reveals Shocking Monica Garcia Recording Amid Trolling Scandal

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Reality Von (Tea)se scandal continues to take more shocking twists and turns.
During the Bravo series' Jan. 9 reunion episode, Monica Garcia confronted her costars for the first time since filming the season four finale where she was accused of trolling the other women from an anonymous social media account.
But after claiming she only used Reality Von (Tea)se to take down RHOSLC alum Jen Shah—her former employer—Monica gave insight into the nature of her relationship with the now-convicted felon.
"She needed help at the time with, honestly, her life," Monica explained of Jen, who is currently serving a five-year prison sentence for wire fraud and money laundering. "Now, looking back and knowing everything, I'm like 'I get it.' I almost felt like I was just more of a friend. I would go and get her groceries, I would make sure she was on time to her freaking meetings."
However, Heather Gay countered by alleging Monica "had an agenda" during her time as Jen's assistant and was on a mission to get on the show. The Bad Mormon author then revealed a shocking audio recording of Monica as proof.
"Kim Kardashian was a f--king assistant and look at that b---h now," Monica said in the clip. "I can fully admit that the whole reason why I was an assistant and putting up with that s--t was as a stepping stone, as a learning experience."
While Heather's receipts certainly seemed incriminating, Monica denied the allegations.
"I didn't think I would ever end up on the show, honestly," she responded, adding, "But why wouldn't I try to get on the show?"
Bravo then showed Monica's email to production when she applied for the show ahead of season four.
"Reaching out in regards to your casting call," her email read. "You guys need a feisty excommunicated Latina on the show immediately!! I'm your girl!"
Undeterred, Monica doubled down, shocking costars Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks and Angie Katsanevas by adding she thought the cast "sucked" before she joined the show. However, she did admit that when she joined the friend group, she didn't feel like she belonged.
"They look flawless, their homes are beautiful, they're married, their kids are successful," she noted. "You just look at it from the outside and you're like, 'What am I bringing to the table?' I'm a whore that's going through a divorce, that has four kids and lives in a 3,000 square-foot home. This is how I felt."
See the fallout from Monica's scandal continue to play out when The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion returns for part two Jan. 16 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading for the most explosive Real Housewives reunion showdowns ever.
