RHOSLC Reunion: Heather Gay Reveals Shocking Monica Garcia Recording Amid Trolling Scandal

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Monica Garcia confronted her costars for the first time since the shocking season four finale exposed her as the Internet troll Reality Von (Tea)se.

By Brett Malec Jan 10, 2024 2:00 AMTags
TVReality TVBravoThe Real Housewives of Salt Lake CityNBCU
Watch: RHOSLC Season 4 Finale: All the SHOCKING Revelations

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Reality Von (Tea)se scandal continues to take more shocking twists and turns.

During the Bravo series' Jan. 9 reunion episode, Monica Garcia confronted her costars for the first time since filming the season four finale where she was accused of trolling the other women from an anonymous social media account.

But after claiming she only used Reality Von (Tea)se to take down RHOSLC alum Jen Shah—her former employer—Monica gave insight into the nature of her relationship with the now-convicted felon.

"She needed help at the time with, honestly, her life," Monica explained of Jen, who is currently serving a five-year prison sentence for wire fraud and money laundering. "Now, looking back and knowing everything, I'm like 'I get it.' I almost felt like I was just more of a friend. I would go and get her groceries, I would make sure she was on time to her freaking meetings."

photos
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 Reunion Looks

However, Heather Gay countered by alleging Monica "had an agenda" during her time as Jen's assistant and was on a mission to get on the show. The Bad Mormon author then  revealed a shocking audio recording of Monica as proof.

Clifton Prescod/Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo

"Kim Kardashian was a f--king assistant and look at that b---h now," Monica said in the clip. "I can fully admit that the whole reason why I was an assistant and putting up with that s--t was as a stepping stone, as a learning experience."

While Heather's receipts certainly seemed incriminating, Monica denied the allegations.

"I didn't think I would ever end up on the show, honestly," she responded, adding, "But why wouldn't I try to get on the show?"

Bravo then showed Monica's email to production when she applied for the show ahead of season four.

"Reaching out in regards to your casting call," her email read. "You guys need a feisty excommunicated Latina on the show immediately!! I'm your girl!"

Undeterred, Monica doubled down, shocking costars Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks and Angie Katsanevas by adding she thought the cast "sucked" before she joined the show. However, she did admit that when she joined the friend group, she didn't feel like she belonged.

Trending Stories

1

Selena Gomez Reveals What She Actually Told Taylor Swift at the Globes

2

Robert De Niro Thought He Won Golden Globe Over Robert Downey Jr.

3

Why Tarek El Moussa Lived in Halfway House After Divorce

photos
The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

"They look flawless, their homes are beautiful, they're married, their kids are successful," she noted. "You just look at it from the outside and you're like, 'What am I bringing to the table?' I'm a whore that's going through a divorce, that has four kids and lives in a 3,000 square-foot home. This is how I felt."

See the fallout from Monica's scandal continue to play out when The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion returns for part two Jan. 16 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading for the most explosive Real Housewives reunion showdowns ever.

Bravo/ Jocelyn Prescod
Teresa vs. the Gorgas, The Real Housewives of New Jersey

After feuding RHONJ's entire 13th season, Teresa Giudice declared she was done with brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga...forever.

Melissa and Teresa exchanged endless jabs and the fighting got so bad at one point, Andy Cohen reprimanded the co-stars. "Stop!" he yelled. "I swear to god, you guys are like f--king kindergarteners. It's crazy, you don't grow!"

The reunion ended with Joe sharing parting words after Teresa made it clear she wanted him out of her life. "You know what the best thing to do is?" he proposed. "Forget about me, I will forget about you. That's it. Do your thing, leave me alone, leave everybody alone, live your f--king lives."

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Kathy Hilton vs. Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna came face to face for the first time since the dramatic fallout of Kathy's alleged Aspen "meltdown" during RHOBH's season 12 reunion in 2022. Though Kathy apologized to sister Kyle Richards for allegedly bad-mouthing her, Kathy and Lisa had yet to settle their bitter feud and the tension was palpable through the TV screen.

Kathy denied all of the name-calling Lisa accused her of—which included insults like "stupid," "useless" and "pieces of s--t."

Kathy and Lisa's heated confrontation hit a climax when Kathy accused Lisa of trying to make her look bad to save her job on the show."You did it on camera because you're contract was coming up and you needed some drama because you fight with everybody," Kathy claimed. "You drove Lisa Vanderpump off the show, what you did to my sister [Kim Richards], you've had problems with everybody. With Camille Grammer, I mean the list can go on and on. And then saying you've been bullied? You are the biggest bully in Hollywood and everyone knows it. You're mean and you don't tell the truth."

Lisa left the series after the showdown.

Casey Durkin/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank
Kelly vs. Braunwyn, The Real Housewives of Orange County

RHOC's season 15 reunion was heated with many co-stars coming after Braunwyn Windham-Burke. But it was Kelly Dodd's explosive claims that Braunwyn is a "fake alcoholic" and only using her sobriety for a "storyline" that shocked fans and Andy Cohen alike.

"[Do you know] how dangerous this is to everyone out there in recovery right now?" Braunwyn fired back at Kelly. "You are disgusting. This is vile even for you."

Nicole Weingart/Bravo
Bunnygate The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kim Richards and Lisa Rinna's long-standing feud has delivered a number of iconic RHOBH moments, including Bunnygate. As uncomfortable as it was to watch, Bunnygate will forever have a place in the Real Housewives reunion hall of fame.

It all started during RHOBH season seven, when Lisa Rinna bought Kim Richards' newborn grandson a stuffed bunny as a peace offering. Then, when it came time for the reunion, Kim revealed that she couldn't accept the gift, let alone gift it to her grandson because "it didn't feel like it had good energy."

The result? A lone tear falling down Rinna's face before she stormed off set.

John Tsiavis/Bravo Media
"That's My Opinion!" The Real Housewives of Orange County

Brooks Ayers was at the center of many RHOC fights, including this one between Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson in season nine. Tamra starts out calm, defending her position, but as per usual, things escalated, and it ended with Vicki and Tamra shouting at each other until Tamra infamously shouted, "Because that's my opinion!"

Wilford Harewood/Bravo
Let's Get Physical, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore have had their fair share of fights on RHOA, but the reunion where things got physical is another level. Kenya pulled out a megaphone and that seemed to be the last straw for Porsha, who then got in Kenya's face and pulled her to the ground by her hair while Andy Cohen shouted, "No, no, now!"

Bravo
Everyone vs. Michael Darby, The Real Housewives of Potomac

Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard Bassett all used the RHOP season four reunion to grill Ashley Darby's husband about the sexual assault charges brought against him (that were later dismissed), but Michael Darby just repeatedly shut them down.

Bravo
Star of the Show, The Real Housewives of Dallas

LeeAnne Locken and D'Andra Simmons found themselves arguing about perhaps the most amusing thing ever at the season three RHOD reunion: who the star of the show is. 

More specifically, LeeAnne saw herself as the reason the franchise still existed, while D'Andra said the show wouldn't have started in the first place had it not been for her.

Bravo
"Jesus Jugs," The Real Housewives of Orange County

Tamra Judge doesn't back down, especially at reunions. The RHOC cast member is quick to scream louder than anyone to make her point heard, and she even throws in insults to boot. Never forget her back and forth with Alexis Bellino over her behavior. "You are psychotic Jesus Jugs!" Tamra shouts.

Bravo
What Danielle Did, The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Travel with us back to a time of innocence, back to 2009 when RHONJ season one reunion aired. Viewers all remember Teresa Giudice's infamous table flip, but what came next was Danielle Staub and Caroline Manzo's intense, tearful standoff over what Danielle "did" to Dina Manzo. What did she do? We've got you covered.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
"Maybe he's gay?" The Real Housewives of Miami

During the third and final RHOM reunion, the ladies got into it about Joanna Krupa's sex life, then Adriana De Moura said maybe Romain was gay. This caused the two to go back and forth, hurling insults. Joanna then called Romain who said maybe Adriana wants to be with him...To that, Adriana said, "No, I don't Why do I want a man with a limp penis?"

BRAVO
Briana vs. Brooks, The Real Housewives of Orange County

Ick. Vicki Gunvalson's daughter Briana Culberson went toe-to-toe with Brooks Ayers a number of times at RHOC reunions, but the moment where they got heated over Brooks' message to her husband Ryan where he told her to hit her to get her to "fall in line."

Bravo
Danielle vs. Teresa, The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Teresa Giudice can have quite the temper on RHONJ. That was evident in the season two reunion where she jumped off the couch and lunged after Danielle Staub. Andy Cohen got in her way and Teresa shoved him. This reunion also gave birth to a very meme'd moment, Danielle saying and then Teresa repeating, "One at a time!" These days the ladies are as thick as thieves.

Nino Munoz/Bravo
"Who's yelling?" The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Family feuds are nothing new to RHONJ, but they went to the next level with Teresa Giudice and her cousins Rosie Pierri and Kathy Wakile. Teresa and Kathy got into it over fathers. Rosie, backstage, got so heated she started screaming about wanting to rip off Teresa's head. Her shouting didn't go unnoticed and Tre made some very meme'd faces.

NBC/Bravo
The Sisters Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kim Richards and Kyle Richards have a complicated relationship, one that viewers have followed on screen for some time. During the season five reunion, which was pretty dramatic for just about everyone, Kyle and Kim got into it yet again, this time over Kim's dog biting Kyle's daughter, which started the feud. The sisters went back and forth the whole reunion, with Kim screaming, "You're horrible! This is why I don't like her!" and Kyle yelling, "You're so f--king mean!" at various points of the reunion.

BRAVO
"Blubber," The Real Housewives of New Jersey

The RHONJ season four reunion was one of the record books in terms of fights. Who can forget Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo's split screen action that featured Teresa saying, "Look at yourself, you have three rolls: Blubber, blubber and blubber" to Caroline in a battle over looks.

Mathieu Young/Bravo
Stonewall Singer, The Real Housewives of New York City

Back in season seven of RHONY, Andy Cohen tried to get Ramona Singer to open up about her marriage problems with Mario Singer. She didn't budge, and things got downright tense between the reality star and host. Then Luann de Lesseps entered the fray and the conversation got even more intense when she brought up Ramona's past comments about her marriage.

Mathieu Young/Heidi Gutman/Bravo
"Lie-ann," The Real Housewives of New York City

Bethenny Frankel has sparred with just about everyone at a RHONY reunion. Back in season eight she and Luann de Lesseps went at it in a particularly nasty fight over whether or not Bethenny was dating a married man after Luann's tryst in Turks and Caicos.

Charles Sykes/Bravo
Battle of the Texts, The Real Housewives of New York City

Season 10 of RHONY was a bad one for Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill's friendship, and the reunion was even worse.

There, the two went back and forth a number of times, but there's no forgetting when both ladies ripped out their phones in an attempt to discredit the other. 

Bethenny and Carole's debate centered on a text message from Brian in the Red Scarf Speed Dating Guy (his actual name in Bethenny's phone), and things get so heated at one point that B jumps up and yells, "Booyah b-tch!"

Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Kim vs. NeNe: Round 1, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak-Biermann have had more ups and downs than we can count. The two went at it from the start during the RHOA season one reunion over what Big Papa said about NeNe and a season's worth of comments. Things escalated quickly and NeNe coined, "Close your legs to married men!"

Bravo
Kim's Last Stand, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

After a season-long fight, things finally came to a head for Kim Zolciak-Biermann and NeNe Leakes at the RHOA season 10 reunion. Not only did Kim face-off with NeNe, but pretty much every other cast member joined the fray over Kim and her comments that were perceived as racist. At the end of the reunion, Andy Cohen confronted a teary Kim and the two had it out in the bathroom.

Bravo
"The Lies!" The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kandi Burruss and Phaedra Parks had one epic season nine reunion battle during season nine. Kandi was finally able to call Phaedra out on "the lies" she was spreading all season and they were some vicious lies, including allegations of drugging and rape.

Michael Larsen/Bravo
Season 5, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Season five of RHOBH had so much juicy drama, so of course the reunion did too. Brandi Glanville sparred with both Lisa Rinna and Lisa Vanderpump. Kim Richards and Lisa R. rehashed all sorts of drama and that was just the tip of the iceberg.

Bravo
Tweet Receipts, The Real Housewives of Potomac

When Andy Cohen brought up Candiace Dillard Bassett's social media posts about the other RHOP women—namely, Ashley Darby—he went as far as reading one of her particularly nasty tweets aloud, prompting a heated exchange between the two ladies. 

Bravo
"A Fawn Amongst Sharks" The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Erika Jayne and Teddi Mellencamp faced off at the season 8 RHOBH reunion, with the argument culminating in Erika saying, "You think you're a fawn amongst sharks. Teddi, raise up or get the f--k out. Come on girl."

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Selena Gomez Reveals What She Actually Told Taylor Swift at the Globes

2

Robert De Niro Thought He Won Golden Globe Over Robert Downey Jr.

3

Why Tarek El Moussa Lived in Halfway House After Divorce

4

Sinéad O’Connor’s Cause of Death Revealed

5

Designated Survivor Actor Adan Canto Dead at 42