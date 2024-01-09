Christian Oliver's Ex-Wife Says She “Deeply” Feels Love From Actor and Their Kids After Fatal Plane Crash

Jessica Kelpser is leaning on her support system following the death of her ex-husband Christian Oliver and their two children.
The Wundabar Pilates manager shared how she is doing in the days since The Baby-Sitters Club movie actor—whose real name is Christian Klepser—and their daughters Annik, 12, and Madita, 10, were killed in a private plane crash in the Caribbean.
"The outpouring of love and support I am receiving is beyond words," Jessica wrote on Instagram Jan. 8. "From those closest to my heart, from my community, from people far away, from complete strangers… I see the messages, I hear the words and it gives me so much strength!"
And she knows her late family is with her in spirit.
"I also deeply feel Madita's, Annik's and Christian's love," Jessica continued. "They are here with me for every step and they are watching us."
She also urged followers to "keep spreading love."
"Hug your loved ones," Jessica noted. "Tell them you love them, be kind to each other. And stop arguing and worrying about the small stuff. It's not worth it."
As she put it: "Life is too precious and we are all in this together."
Christian, his daughters and the plane's owner Robert Sachs died when the private plane they were in crashed near the island of Petit Nevis on Jan. 4. According to local authorities, the family had been traveling to St. Lucia when the single-engine plane, piloted by Robert, "experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean."
The following day, Jessica shared a statement highlighting how special Madita, Annik and Christian were.
"Madita," she wrote in the Jan. 5 post shared WundaBar Pilates' Instagram page, "A vibrant 7th-grade student at Louis Armstrong Middle School, was known for her lively spirit and excelled in academics, dance, singing, and performances."
"Annik, a 4th-grade student at Wonderland Ave Elementary School, was recognized for her gentle yet strong demeanor," it continued. "She was always the first to offer a kind word or a comforting hug. Her passions included basketball, swimming, and various forms of art."
As for Christian, she added, "His loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him."