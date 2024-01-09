Christian Oliver's Ex-Wife Says She “Deeply” Feels Love From Actor and Their Kids After Fatal Plane Crash

Watch : Christian Oliver's Wife Mourns Tragic Death of Actor and Daughters

Jessica Kelpser is leaning on her support system following the death of her ex-husband Christian Oliver and their two children.

The Wundabar Pilates manager shared how she is doing in the days since The Baby-Sitters Club movie actor—whose real name is Christian Klepser—and their daughters Annik, 12, and Madita, 10, were killed in a private plane crash in the Caribbean.

"The outpouring of love and support I am receiving is beyond words," Jessica wrote on Instagram Jan. 8. "From those closest to my heart, from my community, from people far away, from complete strangers… I see the messages, I hear the words and it gives me so much strength!"

And she knows her late family is with her in spirit.

"I also deeply feel Madita's, Annik's and Christian's love," Jessica continued. "They are here with me for every step and they are watching us."

She also urged followers to "keep spreading love."