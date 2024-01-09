Dua Lipa Hilariously Struggles to Sit in Her Viral Bone Dress at the Golden Globes

Watch : Dua Lipa's BONE Dress Might Be the Most Polarizing Golden Globes Look

Dua Lipa's latest look required a bit of sorcery.

There's no denying the "Houdini" singer wore a spellbinding ensemble to the 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 7, wearing a black velvet skeleton-like gown from Schiaparelli. (See every celebrity arrival here.)

The eye-catching design featured gold-embellished bones that resembled the human anatomy and a voluminous silk satin faille skirt that fanned out. However, the structured corset bodice proved to be difficult for the pop star during the ceremony.

In a Jan. 8 Instagram post, Dua hilariously recorded a video of herself struggling to sit down. And after holding onto a rail and leaning at an angle, she finally fell into her chair.

"Thank you @goldenglobes for such a beautiful night last night," she cheekily captioned her post, "The only thing missing was a reclining chair."

Despite the 28-year-old's struggle, it's clear her bone-chilling look was worth trouble.

After all, she wanted to make a fashion statement for her first Golden Globe nomination for Best Song in a Motion Picture for "Dance the Night" in Barbie. (See the full winners list here.)