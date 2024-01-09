Dua Lipa Hilariously Struggles to Sit in Her Viral Bone Dress at the Golden Globes

Dua Lipa may have effortlessly walked the red carpet in a bone-chilling dress at the 2024 Golden Globes, but sitting down proved to be slightly more challenging.

Dua Lipa's latest look required a bit of sorcery.

There's no denying the "Houdini" singer wore a spellbinding ensemble to the 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 7, wearing a black velvet skeleton-like gown from Schiaparelli. (See every celebrity arrival here.)

The eye-catching design featured gold-embellished bones that resembled the human anatomy and a voluminous silk satin faille skirt that fanned out. However, the structured corset bodice proved to be difficult for the pop star during the ceremony.

In a Jan. 8 Instagram post, Dua hilariously recorded a video of herself struggling to sit down. And after holding onto a rail and leaning at an angle, she finally fell into her chair.

"Thank you @goldenglobes for such a beautiful night last night," she cheekily captioned her post, "The only thing missing was a reclining chair."

Despite the 28-year-old's struggle, it's clear her bone-chilling look was worth trouble.

After all, she wanted to make a fashion statement for her first Golden Globe nomination for Best Song in a Motion Picture for "Dance the Night" in Barbie. (See the full winners list here.)

When asked about the inspiration behind her getup, Dua noted she wanted to exude Hollywood glamour.

"This is a very Hollywood event," she told Access Hollywood on the red carpet. "I'm very excited to dress up and be here."

She added, "I'm still cosplaying mermaid Barbie."

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Although Dua lost the Golden Globe to Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell for "What Was I Made For?" in Barbie, it's no secret she was touched over the nod. 

"I woke up this morning to my first Golden Globe nomination," Dua said in a statement Dec. 11, "and I couldn't be more grateful! Getting the chance to write a song for a movie was so special...The entire experience was completely different than writing one of my own songs, and it's one that I'll never forget."

Dua Lipa / Instagram

Of course, Dua wasn't the only star to turn heads at the Golden Globes. Keep reading to relive the fearless fashion moments on the red carpet.

