This Amika Hair Mask Is So Good My Brother Steals It From Me

"Okay y'all. Hear me out. I have a TON of hair, but it's so fine you'd never know how much of it I actually do have. There's uncontrolled frizz because of breakage. Let's not even talk about how many baby hairs I have on my neck and forehead. Anyways. This. Stuff. Works. I hadn't done a hair mask in a while and my hair was SO unhealthy. One use and my hair looked PHENOMENAL. I forgot what it was like to have a good hair day. It was so much easier to style, it felt heavier, and it just actually laid right on my head. Minimal frizz - because let's be honest, there is no cure in this world for the amount of breakage I had going on. Buy this. I promise you won't regret it."

'My hair feels SO SOFT after using this. I read tons of reviews before purchasing and decided to go for it. Its always hard finding new good hair products because there is so much out there, and so many people promoting different products. I love this mask so far. It smells good and not like chemicals. You dont have to use a lot, I got the big size and feel like it will last awhile"

"If you are like me and spend your weekends at the beach and know firsthand of the awful effects that salt water can have on your hair as well as the sun, then this is the product for you! I have a ton of split ends due to the fact that as mentioned before I spend my weekends and sometimes week days at the beach, I also paddleboard in a lagoon with salt water and I work out constantly. This mask has been a game changer when it comes to the health of my hair, it feels and looks silkier, smoother, and much more shinnier. I def recommend this product if you have mixed hair (soft curls and hard coils), have an active lifestyle and want to look your best! Also it cuts my time blowdrying and flat ironing!"

"WOW. I am so amazed and happy I went through with buying this product. It has given my hair life! I had bleached blonde hair for years and switched to my natural brunette about a year ago and this is the first time in a long time that I've been able to achieve such soft, shiny & healthy hair on my own. Not to mention it smells soo good I want to put it on everyday."

"Amika products is the absolute best!!! My hair was fried from so much bleach and after only 2 washes I could tell a big difference in my hair and after 7 washes it was like I never bleached my hair"

"I've had my hair colored for some years now and I went to get new highlights and color. My previous hair color was the worst for me. It made my hair so dry, brittle, frizzy, so tangly! It was bad! I was buying all kinds of products and nothing moisturized my hair. Until I went to a miracle hair dresser. She did my color to perfection and recommended Amika. This is thee best investment I could have made. You wash it off but she recommended me to use it as a leave in conditioner. My hair is so soft, it smells amazing! I can feel such a difference. Highly recommend this product especially for curly dry, damn aged, tangly hair."

"Soulfood has been my favorite deep conditioner for years! I received this product promptly and it was in sealed packaging. It was in great condition upon arrival. I have naturally curly hair with a good amount of texture. I use Soulfood about once per week during the summer and it keeps my slightly delicate hair from becoming crispy. The consistency of the conditioner is thick and creamy. It smells AMAZING! My boyfriend always says how wonderful my hair smells after I use it!"

"I saw this leave in conditioner all over tiktok and finally caved. I've been searching for a healthy hair care routine to make my hair stop snapping off on the ends so i can finally grow longer hair. Just hop in the shower put this on and rinse out in 5 to 10 minutes and you have soft bouncy hair!!"

"I have fine, damaged hair and nothing ever really helps. I feel like I've tried everything. This stuff is seriously magic. My hair is SO soft, not frizzy, smells amazing, shiny, manageable, it feels like the damage is gone without even brushing it after the shower. Best of all it doesn't weight my fine hair down. Don't walk…RUN to buy this product."