This Amika Hair Mask Is So Good My Brother Steals It From Me

My older brother and I are currently in a capture-the-flag-esque standoff. Except instead of a ratty piece of fabric being the target, the prize is a value-size container of amika's Soulfood Nourishing Hair Mask. It all started when my brother bleached his hair for the first time. In a moment of empathy as someone who knew all too well the struggles of managing fragile, bleached hair for years on end, I shared my holy grail product with my brother, giving him the all clear to try out the mask. Fast forward a couple months later, and the value-size container was almost empty. When I interrogated my brother about it, he simply said, "It's good." Coming from him, that's essentially a 10-star rating (with a cherry on top).
While that hair mask container is long gone, our appreciation of it is still going strong. In fact, my brother's since expanded his repertoire of amika products to include the Bust Your Brass collection, while I've added the Perk Up dry shampoo into mine. If you're wondering just what makes amika products so stellar, from their cult-fave bestsellers & signatures to their holy-grail-worthy heat defense serum & detangling primer, prep-hair to read, shop & brush your haircare-related worries away!
amika Soulfood Nourishing Hair Mask
This wonderfully nourishing hair mask is packed chockful of vitamins and nutrients like jojoba seed oil & sea buckthorn that deeply condition and hydrate your hair. It targets hair concerns like dryness and shine, working to visibly restore and repair damaged hair back to its oh-so-soft state. In my experience, a little goes a super long way, and the ultra-rich formula is perfect for incorporating into my haircare routine once or twice a week. That is to say, the regular size lasts you a long time (so long as your sibling doesn't swipe it), but the value size is so worth the splurge. If you want to test the waters before diving in fully, the mini size is a great option, too!
I could go on & on in my personal ode to amika's hair mask — it's really that good. But it's not just me; the mask has grown quite a devoted following in the beauty community throughout the years; check out what some Amazon shoppers have said about their own experience with the mask below!
"Okay y'all. Hear me out. I have a TON of hair, but it's so fine you'd never know how much of it I actually do have. There's uncontrolled frizz because of breakage. Let's not even talk about how many baby hairs I have on my neck and forehead. Anyways. This. Stuff. Works. I hadn't done a hair mask in a while and my hair was SO unhealthy. One use and my hair looked PHENOMENAL. I forgot what it was like to have a good hair day. It was so much easier to style, it felt heavier, and it just actually laid right on my head. Minimal frizz - because let's be honest, there is no cure in this world for the amount of breakage I had going on. Buy this. I promise you won't regret it."
'My hair feels SO SOFT after using this. I read tons of reviews before purchasing and decided to go for it. Its always hard finding new good hair products because there is so much out there, and so many people promoting different products. I love this mask so far. It smells good and not like chemicals. You dont have to use a lot, I got the big size and feel like it will last awhile"
"If you are like me and spend your weekends at the beach and know firsthand of the awful effects that salt water can have on your hair as well as the sun, then this is the product for you! I have a ton of split ends due to the fact that as mentioned before I spend my weekends and sometimes week days at the beach, I also paddleboard in a lagoon with salt water and I work out constantly. This mask has been a game changer when it comes to the health of my hair, it feels and looks silkier, smoother, and much more shinnier. I def recommend this product if you have mixed hair (soft curls and hard coils), have an active lifestyle and want to look your best! Also it cuts my time blowdrying and flat ironing!"
"WOW. I am so amazed and happy I went through with buying this product. It has given my hair life! I had bleached blonde hair for years and switched to my natural brunette about a year ago and this is the first time in a long time that I've been able to achieve such soft, shiny & healthy hair on my own. Not to mention it smells soo good I want to put it on everyday."
"Amika products is the absolute best!!! My hair was fried from so much bleach and after only 2 washes I could tell a big difference in my hair and after 7 washes it was like I never bleached my hair"
"I've had my hair colored for some years now and I went to get new highlights and color. My previous hair color was the worst for me. It made my hair so dry, brittle, frizzy, so tangly! It was bad! I was buying all kinds of products and nothing moisturized my hair. Until I went to a miracle hair dresser. She did my color to perfection and recommended Amika. This is thee best investment I could have made. You wash it off but she recommended me to use it as a leave in conditioner. My hair is so soft, it smells amazing! I can feel such a difference. Highly recommend this product especially for curly dry, damn aged, tangly hair."
"Soulfood has been my favorite deep conditioner for years! I received this product promptly and it was in sealed packaging. It was in great condition upon arrival. I have naturally curly hair with a good amount of texture. I use Soulfood about once per week during the summer and it keeps my slightly delicate hair from becoming crispy. The consistency of the conditioner is thick and creamy. It smells AMAZING! My boyfriend always says how wonderful my hair smells after I use it!"
"I saw this leave in conditioner all over tiktok and finally caved. I've been searching for a healthy hair care routine to make my hair stop snapping off on the ends so i can finally grow longer hair. Just hop in the shower put this on and rinse out in 5 to 10 minutes and you have soft bouncy hair!!"
"I have fine, damaged hair and nothing ever really helps. I feel like I've tried everything. This stuff is seriously magic. My hair is SO soft, not frizzy, smells amazing, shiny, manageable, it feels like the damage is gone without even brushing it after the shower. Best of all it doesn't weight my fine hair down. Don't walk…RUN to buy this product."
amika Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo
With over 12,500 5-star reviews on Amazon and 2,400 Loves on Sephora, amika's Perk Up dry shampoo is a total cult-fave — for good reason. The talc-free formula includes ingredients like natural rice starch and nourishing sea buckthorn to absorb oil, reduce odor, and restore volume.
According to one Amazon shopper's experience, "This is THE BEST dry shampoo. I used Dry Bar for two years (and many others before that), and recently I didn't have time to get to Ulta and was going to order it on amazon, until I saw Amika's. I only wash my hair twice a week, and this has kept it perfect between washes. I've been converted. I have long, highlighted hair, very thick but fine. There is ZERO build up with this dry shampoo, that was my primary issue with Dry Bar's. I'd recommend it to anyone. Gets rid of all oils, keeps your hair looking freshly styled, doesn't weigh it down, and no build up. The best."
amika The Wizard Silicone-Free Detangling Primer
Start your haircare routine with this silicone-free primer, and watch your hair thrive. The multifunctional spray detangles, cuts down on blow dry time, and provides heat protection to leave your hair smooth, soft, and radiant. Simply mist it evenly through your damp hair before detangling and/or blow drying!
The detangling primer has 6,400+ five-star reviews on Amazon, with one shopper writing, "I have long thick hair that also gets tangled, no matter what I do or how many products I use in the shower. I spray my hair with this and it is MAGIC. My hair is much easier to brush through and keeps its deranged for majority of the day. I pibe the smell of this, not too overpowering. If you are looking for a detangling spray this is it!"
amike Blockade Heat Defense Serum
Turn up the heat while staying protected with amika's Blockade Heat Defense Serum, a glossy, lightweight serum that guards your strands against heat styling damage. For a smooth, soft & shiny finish, just distribute a few pumps throughout damp hair and follow up with your heat tools or blow dryer as desired.
One Amazon shopper raved, "First of all, this bottle lasts FOREVER, so worth every penny. I was looking for a heat protectant that was similar CHI but not nearly has heavy or greasy. This is perfect. It's a light serum that smells GREAT and really does protect your hair. I've been using it for about a year and I have gone longer between haircuts, and my ends are SUBSTANTIALLY better and not nearly as split and gross as I was seeing. Very much recommend!"
amika The Shield Anti-Humidity Spray
Is humidity your hair's sworn enemy? Not to worry, because amika's anti-humidity spray has your back. The invisible, heat-activated spray protects your hair against heat up to 450 °F and frizz-causing humidity for over 24 hours, according to the brand.
One of the 2,300+ five-star Amazon reviews labeled this the "perfect anti humidity spray." The shopper wrote, "I have natural curly hair but blow dry it straight. This is THE BEST anti humidity spray I've ever used. I have been using Color WOW Dream Coat for years but seemed to not work anymore. I took a chance on this and I absolutely love it! I used it on a Miami trip and it worked amazing!!! I live in central California where the humidity is high as well. Also it smells fairly well."
amika Mini Bust Your Brass Purple Shampoo & Conditioner Set
Calling all besties with bleached hair: amika's purple shampoo & conditioner are 100% worth the hype for keeping brassy colors and dry, brittle strands away. I swore by the haircare pair for two years, and now my brother does the same. This mini Bust Your Brass set comes with a Bust Your Brass shampoo, conditioner, and mask — plus a detangling primer. It's the full package.
One Sephora shopper wrote, "I got blonde highlights and left the salon really upset because it looked super brassy and dull. After I purchased this set and tried it, my hair looked so bright and I felt super confident! I love it and have no regrets :)"
amika Mini-Mension Bestsellers Hair Set
Try out the brand's certified bestsellers with the Mini-Mension hair set, which includes minis of the Soulfood hair mask, The Wizard detangling primer, and the Perk Up dry shampoo. Considering that the individual minis retail at $44 total, the $29 bundle is already a superb deal — but right now, you can grab it for just $24!
amika Super-Sized Signature Hair Set
If you're looking to take the leap into the magical world of amika haircare, this Super-Sized Signature Hair Set is the way to go. It includes a super-size version of the brand's Normcore shampoo & conditioner, along with a travel-size version of the Soulfood hair mask. (So you can try out the mask for the first time or take it with you on your next trip for Insta-worthy hair!) The best part is, the individual pieces retail at $138 total, but you can grab all three fan faves for just $88.
