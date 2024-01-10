Saving Money in 2024? These 16 Useful Solutions Basically Pay For Themselves

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Nine days into 2024, and we're already so excited for what the rest of the year has in store for you, bestie. 2024 is your year to shine, and here at E! Insider, we're manifesting nothing but the very best for you. From prioritizing mindful self-care & achieving glowing skin to curating your dream home space & revamping your style, we're here to help you achieve whatever personal goals you've set for the year ahead. Of course, that includes your financial goals; it should come as no surprise that we're always down for finding a good deal or hidden gem in the vast realm of shopping.
If one of your main New Year's resolutions is to save money, welcome to the party. We did the (shopper) math, and we've arrived at the conclusion that if there's an item out there that turns out to be so practical that it basically ends up paying for itself, it's technically free & we absolutely have to snatch it up. Take, for example, a shopper-loved cold brew coffee maker that delivers a café-worthy pour at a fraction of the cost, or an ergonomic food container that's so cute it would be a shame not to pack your lunch for work every day. What about a dryer vent cleaner or water leak detector that can save you the trouble of dealing with home maintenance problems only after they've spiraled out of control for your and your wallet?
Long story short, we've rounded up the most useful finds from Amazon to help you make the most of 2024, financially and personally speaking. Consider these picks an investment into having the best, most productive year yet — future you will agree.
Spatty Daddy Kitchen Spatula Set - 6 and 12 Inch
From your precious foundation to your ketchup bottles, these handy reusable spatulas will ensure that you get every last bang for your buck. Made from dishwasher-safe and food-safe material, the spatulas' long handles and thin applicators are designed to scrape up every last drop and save you money in the long term.
One Amazon shopper called these spatulas "a saving grace." They explained, "Every kitchen, bathroom, and makeup cabinet MUST have one! The spatty daddy is large enough to get leftover product from lotion bottles, shampoo & conditioners, sunscreen bottles, peanut butter jars, ketchup bottles and everything in between! It's a must and saves so much money in the long run! The spatty is the perfect size for snagging the last bit of makeup. I've used it for getting leftover lipgloss, foundation, moisturizer and so much more! I often get 2-3 more uses out of a seemingly empty product! It should be staple in everyone's makeup bag."
BN-LINK Indoor Mini 24-Hour Mechanical Outlet Timer - Pack of 2
Conserve energy and save on your electricity bill with these ergonomically designed mechanical outlet timers. Automate your home or office by setting your own daily schedule in 30-minute increments using the rotating dial. Each timer also comes with an override switch that allows you to toggle between the timer function and "Always On" outlet function. The outlet timers are compatible with all types of U.S. standard plugs, according to the brand.
Out of the 34,800+ five-star Amazon reviews, one shopper wrote, "I've purchased these several times over the years. They work great! I use for holiday lights and table lamps. The three-prong outlet means I can use them with extension cords for lights, which is convenient. My other times are two-prong. The only caveat with this timer is it is not completely silent. You can hear a faint noise of the mechanism turning but only if you are up close to the timer. This doesn't matter to me and they have worked for years and years with no issues."
Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands with Instruction Guide and Carry Bag - Set of 5
If you're aiming to prioritize both your physical and financial health this year, these resistance exercise bands are a great low-commitment, high-yield investment in your fitness journey. Whether you're just starting out or have years of exercise experience under your belt, these bands can be integrated seamlessly into various workout programs, including stretching/mobility, strength training, HIIT, and pilates (as a quick YouTube search will confirm). Not to mention, they're also great for getting in a good sweat sesh while traveling!
According to one Amazon shopper's experience, "I've used many different brands of these loop bands and these are the best so far. The resistance between extra light and extra hard is actually very different and makes each band important for different movements/challenging yourself."
The Original Stretch Out Strap with Exercise Book
Or, if you want a tool that will help you become more flexible and reduce risk of injury (because those hospital visit bills are never pretty), the Stretch Out Strap is a solid choice with 20,500+ five-star reviews on Amazon. The strap comes with an instructional exercise book and mobile app with video demonstrations, and it's made from long, woven nylon fabric that's built to last you on your journey toward enhanced muscle recovery & improved range of motion. It's designed with 10 individual loops for optimized control during unassisted stretches, so you can progress in positions that are challenging, but not uncomfortable, for you.
One shopper wrote, "I rarely write reviews. But I have been using this rope for my daily stretching for years now. Got one for home one for the office. Every now and then I will throw it in the washing machine and it's back like new. They deserve the support and I'm doing it just because I love good quality basic stuff that get the job done. and I want them to keep it the same."
Kieba Massage Lacrosse Balls - Set of 2
Raise your hand if you constantly have painful muscle tension in your neck, back, shoulders, or anywhere else that you just can't seem to get rid of even with an expensive massage gun or stretch sessions. This was my exact situation in college, when I would spend hours hunched over my computer reading, writing & stressing. I thought all hope was lost until I came across a YouTube video that recommended using massage balls like these exact ones I purchased. They may seem super simple, but thy've been absolute gamechangers, and I don't doubt that they've saved me tons of money (& pain) over the years. And it's not just me — these massage balls have 18,900+ five-star reviews on Amazon.
One shopper raved, "This was recommended by my massage therapist and it is ao helpful, especially after a long day of work. I keep one at home and one at work and use it daily to help with shoulder and back pain and remove knots. It is a miracle ball!"
Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit - 2 Pieces
One way to save money is to proactively nip problems even before they can even form into a bud, especially when the bud has the potential to cause a dangerous fire. We're talking clogged dryer vents, which you can easily prevent for less than $10 with this dryer vent cleaner kit that has 26,500+ five-star reviews on Amazon. The set includes a vacuum hose attachment for removing built-up lint in the hard-to-reach spots around your appliances, along with a dryer lint brush for cleaning lint trapped in your dryer.
According to one Amazon shopper, "This Dryer Lint Vacuum Attachment saved me big money. I was about to replace my Dryer. As a last-ditch try before purchasing a new Dryer. I purchased the attachment per a friend's suggestion. The Dryer's main vent has been replaced and the full length has been professionally cleaned. My dryer still didn't smell right while running. I took off the lint trap cover, washed it, and air-dried it. Removed the screws holding the lint trap unit to the dryer wall. Used this attachment to suck out the area. What came out was amazing. There was a 3-inch wood golf tee in there, some earrings, coins, and an ear Pod. HOW, HOW did that happen? Anyway, This thing worked. I use it monthly now. It lives right next to my dryer with the vacuum."
Mighty Patch Face Patch from Hero Cosmetics - 5 Large Pimple Patches (Nose, Chin, Forehead & Cheeks)
Before you splurge on a whole new skincare routine, try taking on your breakouts in a more manageable (& time-efficient) way with these large pimple patches. The kit includes hydrocolloid patches that are specially contoured to fit your forehead, nose, chin, and both cheeks, allowing you to handle a whole breakout area with a single patch overnight or use all five at once for a full-face mask. According to the brand, these patches work to reduce the look of pimples in just six to eight hours, no picking or popping required.
One Amazon shopper raved, "These things work! They pull the gunk out. Those deep unpopable things, yeah, these make it so you don't have to pop them! They work while you sleep which is amazing. If you have a zoom meeting and leave it on, no one will notice.
You might need to use them a few days in a row for really deep gunk, but they will do the work. I had a mark on my cheek for almost a year. I could never get it to fully empty and heal. I used these 4 nights in a row and the mark had disappeared! I'm in love with these."
MZOO 3D Contoured Cup Sleeping Mask
Looking to upgrade your sleep routine on a budget? This eye mask with 71,000+ five-star Amazon reviews may just do the trick. Crafted from low-rebound memory foam, the mask is designed with a fully adjustable buckle strap and features a contoured design so there's no pressure on your eyes. It allows your eyes to blink freely while simultaneously blocking lights for maximum peace and comfort.
One Amazon shopper raved, "Been working midnight's for about 6 months now and black out curtains just weren't cutting it. We just got a puppy and she likes to look out the window so when she moves the curtains I wake up instantly and can't fall back asleep once I've seen sunlight. This eye mask is super comfortable and soft and makes me feel like it's actually pitch black outside. I love it!!"
RDINSCOS Pinless Wood Moisture Meters Water Leak Detector
Water leaks in your home can be an absolute pain to deal with, mentally and financially, once they happen. The damage can quickly become irreversible once water starts seeping through a crack or hole, to the point where duct tape just doesn't quite cut it anymore. Avoid those worst case scenarios with this water leak detector that features a pinless moisture meter that leaves your walls free of pinholes, scuffing, and scratching. And it's not just useful for leaks — by checking suspicious water stains around your home with the detector, you can have a better idea of where mold may possibly be growing.
According to one Amazon shopper's experience with the detector, "I bought this to look for leaks in used RVs that we were thinking of buying. It worked amazing for this purpose. I ran it across a wall and it showed nothing and then I hit a spot where it started beeping! The owner was there watching and there was no arguing to at it was an active leak and was wet. This leak was not obvious and we probably would have missed it. Looking at a used RV? Take this with you! Save yourself lots of headache."
Coopay Beginners Crochet Hook Set with Crochet Yarn - 58 Pieces
If one of your resolutions for this year involves finding a new hobby, why not try crocheting? It's a great practical skill to have, and the possibilities are nearly endless, from cozy blankets & beanies to boho-chic sweaters & totes. Read: If you learn how to crochet, you'll never run out of ideas for meaningful gifts to give your loved ones no matter the ocassion (Valentine's Day happens to be around the corner!), and you'll be able to curate one-of-a-kind fashion & home decor. This crochet kit for beginners includes everything you need to get started, including crochet hooks, yarn, stitch markers, sewing needles, and more.
One Amazon shopper wrote, "I ordered this kit for my daughter to use. It includes everything needed to start crocheting, including a great assortment of yarn and tools. It's really an all-included kit, perfect for learning, crafting, or gifting. The price is far better than trying to buy the supplies at a local hobby store. It's a great way to give crocheting a try, without having to invest a lot of money, or buy a bunch of standard size balls of yarn, which two or three of would cost as much as this whole kit. It's really a bargain."
Coquimbo Sewing Kit
Whether you want to make your wardrobe last as long as possible with DIY tailoring or learn how to embroider your clothes & accessories to add personal flair to your OOTD, this sewing kit has you covered. It comes with all the necessary tools for basic sewing, including needles, thread, scissors, buttons, measuring tape, safety pins, and other sewing accessories — all neatly packaged and ready for use. In other words, it's a cute hobby & money-saving solution in one, making it a total win-win situation for 2024 you & your wallet.
According to one Amazon shopper, "As a beginning sewer trying to make my own face mask, I was worried about not having the tools I would need to make the masks reliable and durable. Secondly, I was worried about getting cheap tools that were only "for show." I am so impressed by this kit. The scissors and the thread snips are sharp and useful. The needles come in a convenient case where I know they won't get lost. The range of thread colors means I can do multiple projects without having to compromise for something that doesn't blend as well as I would like. I felt so good about my progress thanks to the kit, that I actually took requests for masks from friends and neighbors. I can't say enough about how handy it has been & what a difference it has made!"
Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker
If you're trying to cut down on the impact your daily coffee has on your wallet without minimizing the amount of yummy, caffeinated pleasure that comes from it, we've got the perfect solution for you. This Takeya cold brew coffee maker with 51,000+ five-star Amazon reviews will allow you to enjoy smooth, high-quality cold brew minus the gradually costly trip to your local cafe, helping you save money over the long term. According to our shopper math, that means this nifty gadget basically pays for itself.
One Amazon shopper explained, "We use our pitcher every day. We work from home and so we have the ability to make our own cold brew and its a godsend. Simply pour your grounds into the container, add water, and refrigerate for 8 hours and you have delicious cold brew! Compared to other products, this takes the cake due to the cost and the quality. Will be purchasing another simply due to the fact we drink a lot of coffee."
Bentgo All-in-One Salad Container
Packing a lunch for work or school is just so much easier when you have a cute, practical container like this one from Bentgo that comes in eight chic colors & has over 43,500 five-star reviews on Amazon. From refreshing salads to warm protein bowls, take your nutritious meal with you wherever you go in this stackable container, featuring an airtight lid, separated compartment tray, and reusable fork. Plus, according to the brand, the bowl is microwave-safe, and you even get a two-year warranty on the unit!
According to one shopper's experience, "Somehow stumbled upon this product and I love it. It made having salads much more enjoyable and easier on the go. It's a must have for meal prep or trying to eat healthy at work. I already bought two more and recommend it to friends/co-workers. Also there is a two year warranty which is great if you get high usage out of the product."
JoyJolt JoyFul 12 Borosilicate Glass Storage Containers with Lids - 24 Pieces
Similarly, if you're thinking of prepping your meals ahead of time, these JoyJolt glass storage containers are the perfect investment. The set includes four rectangle containers, four square containers, and four round containers of different sizes. Made from durable borosilicate glass, these containers are leak-proof, oven-safe & microwave-safe (apart from the lids), and dishwasher-safe, according to the brand.
One Amazon shopper wrote, "These containers are comparable to Rubbermaid Brilliance glass containers but so much cheaper! They are great quality, seal tightly, and are dishwasher safe. I love the variety of shapes and sizes in this collection."
Debbie Meyer GreenBags - Pack of 40
Extend the life of your produce with these Debbie Meyer GreenBags that have more than 18,100 five-star reviews on Amazon. Each bag can be used 8-10 times and can be used to store fruits, vegetables, and cut flowers, according to the brand. TBH, this review sums up the miraculousness of these bags best:
"I don't know how and I don't understand the technology behind these bags, but they are seriously magical. Every week I buy bananas and a bag of avocados and I place my barely ripe bananas in one of these bags and they will stay the exact same consistency all week long when I put them in one of these bags. I leave the bananas together (I don't separate them) and I prefer my bananas just barely ripe - right after they turn yellow from being green on top and they will stay firm all week in the fridge inside one of these bags. Being in the fridge, sometimes they do turn black on the outside, but they are not mushy or brown one bit on the inside when I place them in these bags. Same with avocados. Some weeks we go through avocado very quickly and other weeks I will buy a bag of avocados and they will last me 2-3 weeks. I normally let them get ripe on my kitchen counter first, and as soon as they are ripe and ready to eat I place the bunch in one of these bags and place it in the fridge and it will last me WEEKS in the fridge. I am amazed everytime I get an avocado out of the fridge from a week ago and they are still firm, green, fresh and flavorful.... no brown marks, no mushy avocado. These bags are magical and I highly recommend them to anyone who can't eat fruit fast enough. Simply place your fruit in one of these bags and put it on your counter or in the fridge and you will get 3x more longevity out of your produce than without using them!"
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Professional
While the Waterpik is definitely the priciest item on our list, it's also definitely worth the splurge, something I can attest to, along with 101,600+ shoppers who left five-star reviews for the product on Amazon. I started using this water flosser last year after my mom recommended it to me (after her dentist recommended it to her). Long story short, it's been a total gamechanger, even as someone who's flossed regularly all her life. This particular model, which is the one I swear by, features enhanced pressure with 10 settings for a customized clean, along with a massage mode for gum stimulation and a built-in timer to aid with pacing.
According to one Amazon shopper, this water flosser is "easy to use and effective." They added, "I love my waterpik water flosser as it is easy to use and does a great job! An accident caused many of my teeth to break down in my jaw so I have had to have temporary dentures and many implants. This product really helps me maintain proper oral hygiene. My MANY dentists and assistants have all commented on how clean I've managed to keep things when they removed the prosthetics at each stage of my journey. They said it is normal for the prosthetics to harbor decayed food and to smell badly but that was not the case with me. Thank you, waterpik!"
Looking to shop more must-have finds on Amazon? Check out these top-rated picks that will make your daily commute more bearable.