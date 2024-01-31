Elisabeth Moss Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby

Watch : Elisabeth Moss Calls Handmaid's Tale Season 5 an "Intense Ride"

Praise be, Elisabeth Moss is expecting her first baby.

The Handmaid's Tale star revealed her baby bump during her Jan. 30 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

"I've been really lucky," she told host Jimmy Kimmel of her pregnancy journey. "It's been going really well."

Though the Mad Men alum, 41, wasn't ready to advertise her due date, she has been open about devising a motherhood plan. And, surprisingly, starring as a woman tasked with bearing children for the ruling elite hasn't put her off the idea of parenting.

"I do want to be a mother," she told Marie Claire UK back in 2018. "I like the idea of passing on what my mother passed on to me. It's not for everybody, and I didn't know if it was going to be for me, but lately, I think it is. I have no idea how I want to do it though or what the plan is."