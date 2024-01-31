Elisabeth Moss Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby

Praise be, Elisabeth Moss is expecting her first baby.
The Handmaid's Tale star revealed her baby bump during her Jan. 30 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
"I've been really lucky," she told host Jimmy Kimmel of her pregnancy journey. "It's been going really well."
Though the Mad Men alum, 41, wasn't ready to advertise her due date, she has been open about devising a motherhood plan. And, surprisingly, starring as a woman tasked with bearing children for the ruling elite hasn't put her off the idea of parenting.
"I do want to be a mother," she told Marie Claire UK back in 2018. "I like the idea of passing on what my mother passed on to me. It's not for everybody, and I didn't know if it was going to be for me, but lately, I think it is. I have no idea how I want to do it though or what the plan is."
By 2022, she'd put a few more pieces in place, telling You magazine (per The Daily Mail) that she "definitely" wanted kids "because I've been very inspired by the kind of mother my mom is. She did a beautiful thing with me."
In fact she was so top-notch, joked Moss, "I'll give the child to my mum and she can raise it because she'd do it very well!"
And while no doubt Moss will flourish under her mother's expert eye, she's picked up a few tips on what not to do while filming the dystopian drama.
Describing her infamous solo birth scene from season two, Moss revealed during a previous appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, "In order to get that post-birth look, they put cream cheese and jelly on the baby. That baby was not having it."
Upset at both the goo and the noxious scent it produced, she continued, "This baby is just screaming at the top of its lungs in my ear and they're so loud."
Sooooo...save the schmear for the table. Check.