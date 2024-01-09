Barry Keoghan Details His Battle With Near-Fatal Flesh-Eating Disease

Watch : Rosamund Pike Dishes on That ‘Saltburn’ Bathtub Scene and Her Viral Red Carpet Look!

Barry Keoghan is opening up about a harrowing medical journey.

The Saltburn star recently shared that he battled necrotizing fasciitis—a rare flesh-eating skin disease—just before he started filming The Banshees of Inisherin in 2021.

In fact, Keoghan, who later earned an Oscar nomination for his role in the 2022 comedy-drama, told GQ in a profile published Jan. 9 that he nearly lost his arm from the disease—and at one point, doctors couldn't guarantee his survival. (Necrotizing fasciitis is fatal to one in five people who get it, according to the Center for Disease Control.)

But despite the serious health scare, the film's director Martin McDonagh noted that Keoghan remained calm throughout the ordeal.

"He seemed to shrug it off," McDonagh recalled of visiting the 31-year-old ahead of filming. "We were only about four days out from shooting, and his arm was puffed up. But he was like, ‘Yeah, no, I'm going to be fine—I'll see you on Tuesday.' I went to the hospital thinking, S--t—is he going to die? Let alone, is he going to make the movie. But I came out of there energized and looking forward to it."