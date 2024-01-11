27 Rental Friendly Décor Hacks That Will Help You Get Your Deposit Back

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When it comes to rentals, you don't always get to move in to a beautifully renovated house or apartment with modern updates. There are probably a number of things you'd change if you could, like the paint color on the walls or the countertops in your kitchen, but you probably think, "I just have to live with it" or "I won't be here forever" or "There's nothing I can do about it." And while technically you can't pull an HGTV and redesign the whole space, there are plenty of things you can do to improve the look of your rental that don't require tons of effort or money and that won't upset your landlord, because we all know that a simple hole in the way from hanging up some art could put your security deposit in jeopardy.

As a renter myself, I've made it my mission to find rental-friendly décor solutions that will ensure you get your deposit back and let me tell you, there are so many stylish hacks that I wish I'd known about sooner. From stunning removable wallpaper to no-drill hanging solutions and peel-and-stick backsplashes, countertops, and even flooring, you'll be amazed at how these small upgrades can completely transform your place. So, if your space could use some TLC, keep reading for a list of the best rental-friendly décor solutions that will ensure you get your deposit back once your lease is over.