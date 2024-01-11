27 Rental Friendly Décor Hacks That Will Help You Get Your Deposit Back

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When it comes to rentals, you don't always get to move in to a beautifully renovated house or apartment with modern updates. There are probably a number of things you'd change if you could, like the paint color on the walls or the countertops in your kitchen, but you probably think, "I just have to live with it" or "I won't be here forever" or "There's nothing I can do about it." And while technically you can't pull an HGTV and redesign the whole space, there are plenty of things you can do to improve the look of your rental that don't require tons of effort or money and that won't upset your landlord, because we all know that a simple hole in the way from hanging up some art could put your security deposit in jeopardy.
As a renter myself, I've made it my mission to find rental-friendly décor solutions that will ensure you get your deposit back and let me tell you, there are so many stylish hacks that I wish I'd known about sooner. From stunning removable wallpaper to no-drill hanging solutions and peel-and-stick backsplashes, countertops, and even flooring, you'll be amazed at how these small upgrades can completely transform your place. So, if your space could use some TLC, keep reading for a list of the best rental-friendly décor solutions that will ensure you get your deposit back once your lease is over.
No Drill Hanging/Mounting Solutions
One of the top things landlords look for are holes in the wall and chipped paint, which makes decorating tough, but these products allow you to hang up art, mirrors, posters, and even curtains without damaging your walls.
Kwik-Hang Single Curtain Rod Brackets
Thanks to these brackets, you can frame your windows with curtains, no drill required. They're nailed into the top of the molding, and we doubt a landlord will be able to spot those holes. Plus, they come in four colors.
Maytex Window Curtain Rod
If you don't want to use a drill or nails, opt for these curtain rods, which are just like the ones you use to hang shower curtains. They extend from 28 to 48 inches and are held up by tension. Choose from two colors.
Adhesive Hooks for Hanging
These best-selling adhesive hooks, which come in a pack of 12, are perfect for hanging kitchen and cleaning utensils or purses in your closets. To remove, just heat it up with a hair dryer and carefully pull them off. They've got 30,700+ 5-star ratings.
Command Medium and Large Picture Hanging Strips
With over 16,500 5-star ratings, these command strips are a godsend. This multi-pack comes with a variety of sizes that can hold up to 16 pounds. Not to mention, they won't rip the paint off your walls when removed.
Loctite Fun-Tak Mounting Putty
This mounting putty allows you to "hang" posters and polaroids on your wall without fear of damage and work on a number of surfaces.
JANYUN 280 Pcs Double Sided Sticky Dot Stickers
Instead of tacks, use these sheets of sticky dots to "mount" posters or holiday décor. And since they're transparent, you won't even notice them.
Taozun Adhesive Hooks
These stylish hooks will like they were professionally installed in your bathroom or bedroom, but they're actually adhesive. Available in four finishes, remove them buy heating it up with a hair dryer then gently peel them off.
Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper
It's highly unlikely that you'll be able to paint in a rental unit, which is why peel-and-stick wallpaper is such a lifesaver. With tons of different patterns and prints to choose from, applying wallpaper to just one wall can make a world of a difference. Don't be intimidated by the process either, because installation is surprisingly user friendly.
Better Homes and Gardens Beadboard Paintable Wallpaper
Whether you place these from floor to ceiling or create a chair rail design, this "wooden" beatboard peel-and-stick wallpaper will look like it's been their all along. You can even paint them for a custom look.
Nuwallpaper Grey Daphne Peel & Stick Wallpaper
Subtle yet bold, this wallpaper boasts a watercolor-inspired abstract print in a gray and beige color scheme that will liven up any room.
Citrus Grove Peel & Stick Wallpaper
This stunning wallpaper with a citrus fruit and foliage design is giving major cottagecore vibes. Choose from three colorways.
Luxembourg 20' L x 27
With its garden-inspired theme, this wallpaper boasts an ornate pattern filled with florals, greenery, and birds. It comes in moody black or navy as well as classic white.
HAOKHOME Boho Stripe Peel and Stick Wallpaper
If you prefer a modern look, opt for this wallpaper which has an abstract herring bone pattern in a neutral black and white colorway.
Art3d Smoothing Tool Kit for Applying Peel and Stick Wallpaper
To ensure your wallpaper looks as good as possible, use this best-selling kit, which includes an exacto knife with five blade replacements, a measuring tape, and a smoothing tool to get rid of any air bubbles.
Peel-and-Stick Backsplash, Countertops, and Flooring
If you've always hated the finishes in your bathroom or kitchen but thought there was nothing you could do to improve them, think again. From tile backsplashes to vinyl wood flooring and granite countertops, these peel-and-stick solutions will instantly upgrade your space.
Art3d Backsplash Tile for Kitchen Peel and Stick
This sheet of peel-and-stick tiles looks so darn real and makes a great backsplash. They're heat and moisture-resistant, making them perfect for areas that often get wet. Choose from four colors.
Sunwings L Stone Composite Peel and Stick Mosaic Tile
For a modern mosaic look, opt for these hexagonal peel-and-stick tiles. They will instantly upgrade the likely non-existent backsplash in your rental. Choose from five colors.
Very Berry Sticker Faux Marble Contact Paper
This roll of faux marble contact paper will transform your kitchen or bathroom countertops. They come in seven marble variations.
VEELIKE 15.7''x118'' Peel and Stick Countertop Paper
If you prefer a granite look on countertops, go for this option, which boasts a black and gray colorway.
FloorPops FP2944 Sevilla Peel & Stick Floor Tiles
This budget-friendly roll of peel-and-stick floor tiles are durable and easy to install. They have a gorgeous Spanish-inspired mosaic tile design.
FloorPops Pickling Wood Vinyl
If you prefer the look of wood floors, try out these vinyl tiles that look like the real thing. They come in four stunning colors, complete with a natural grain finish.
Cabinet Knobs and Pull Handles
Swapping out the knobs and pull handles from kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities is perhaps the most low-effort way to improve the look of your rental. Just save the original hardware and pop them back in when your lease is up.
Ravinte 30 Pack | 5 Inch Cabinet Pulls
These stainless steel pull handles will give a more modern look to your kitchen cabinets. They're available in seven finishes, like brass, satin nickel, and even an adorable pink hue.
Uxcell Ceramic Knobs Drawer Pulls
If you're into incorporating pops of colors, opt for these pretty ceramic knobs with a beautiful vintage design. Choose from 18 different patterns.
goldenwarm Brass Kitchen Cabinet Handles
These glamorous brass handles come in 15 sizes so you can find the one that lines up with what's already in your rental.
Kiera Leaf Kitchen Handle
For a vintage look, opt for these gold handles, which have a subtle leaf design that looks so fancy. They're available in two lengths.
Haliwu 10 Pack/Acrylic Cabinet Handles
These acrylic handles with gold accents are so glamorous. Choose from four colors and several lengths.
Products to Fix Damage
Already damaged your rental? It's okay. These products will help hide any holes in the wall or scuffs on wooden cabinets.
Drywall Repair Putty
If you've already gone ahead and drilled or nailed holes into your wall, this putty stick makes it easy to fill them in.
Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers
This best-selling kit will help conceal any chips or scuffs on wooden cabinets or floors. It comes with six markers and six wax sticks in an array of shades — just color in anywhere that could use some love and voila! They work great on wood furniture too.
Goo Gone Adhesive Remover
This adhesive remover isn't for damage per say, but it comes in handy when removing any peel-and-stick décor since it seamlessly lifts any adhesive that may have been left behind. That's probably why it has 28,400+ 5-star ratings.