15 Secrets About the OG Mean Girls That Are Still Totally Grool

So you agree, you think Mean Girls is still fetch?

Make way 'cause the Plastics are back and this time, they're slinging insults and singing bops. Paramount Pictures' Mean Girls musical movie rolled into theaters on Jan. 12, with Angourie Rice and Renee Rapp taking over the roles of Cady and Regina, which were made iconic by Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams in the 2004 film.

While most of the roles will be inhabited by new actors—The Summer I Turned Pretty heartthrob Christopher Briney is our new Gen-Z Aaron Samuels and Janis Ian is played by Moana's Auli'i Cravalho—some familiar faces are back, including Tina Fey, who wrote the OG movie, the Broadway adaptation and the musical film. Yes, Ms. Norbury is still a pusher.

And, so is E!, as we think it's important to respect your elder millennials. Which is why we're traveling back 20 (!) years to reminisce about the original film. For example, did you know Lohan was initially interested in playing a different Plastic? Or that there was more than a 30 percent chance that Amanda Seyfried was supposed to play Regina instead of Karen?