Mean Girls’ Daniel Franzese Reveals Where He Thinks Damien Is Today

How far could Daniel Franzese's Mean Girls character Damian go after high school? The limit does not exist.

The actor recently shared what he believes his character from the 2004 comedy is up to nearly two decades after graduating from North Shore High School.

"I definitely think that Damien is doing something performance wise," Daniel exclusively told E! News at the Mean Girls (2024) premiere in New York Jan. 8. "I just know he's happy."

But the Yass Jesus! podcast host is open to more than one fate for his iconic character. In fact, he also likes the idea of Damian living out the same fate of the man he's inspired by: Tina Fey's childhood friend Damian Holbrook.

"I used to always say that—because Tina's best friend, Damien, is the only actual real person that was portrayed in the movie," he explained. "He works for TV Guide and is a reporter and I was like, ‘That sounds so right.'"