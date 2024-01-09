Mean Girls’ Daniel Franzese Reveals Where He Thinks Damien Is Today

How far could Daniel Franzese's Mean Girls character Damian go after high school? The limit does not exist.
The actor recently shared what he believes his character from the 2004 comedy is up to nearly two decades after graduating from North Shore High School.
"I definitely think that Damien is doing something performance wise," Daniel exclusively told E! News at the Mean Girls (2024) premiere in New York Jan. 8. "I just know he's happy."
But the Yass Jesus! podcast host is open to more than one fate for his iconic character. In fact, he also likes the idea of Damian living out the same fate of the man he's inspired by: Tina Fey's childhood friend Damian Holbrook.
"I used to always say that—because Tina's best friend, Damien, is the only actual real person that was portrayed in the movie," he explained. "He works for TV Guide and is a reporter and I was like, ‘That sounds so right.'"
And while the person who inspired Damian indeed a senior writer at TV Guide magazine, Daniel is open to anything for his Mean Girls character—so long as it's fetch.
"I also liked what the Walmart commercials came up with—how I was like a drama teacher at North Shore," the 45-year-old added "I was into that, too."
Whatever his character is up to these days, Daniel—who was joined by fellow original cast members Lindsay Lohan and Rajiv Surendra (Kevin G) on the carpet—is still cheering on his former castmates.
After all, Daniel gave the original Aaron Samuels, Jonathan Bennett, a shoutout for his recent casting in Spamalot on Broadway.
"I'm really stoked on that because we both share a love of Broadway and have seen stuff together and geek out about stuff together," Daniel said. "Now for him to get his debut—I will not miss it."
The new Mean Girls hits theaters on Jan. 12, and if all the nostalgia is making you want to rewatch the original, read on for some of the film's secrets.