Are Meryl Streep and Martin Short Dating? His Rep Says...

Watch : Meryl Streep Almost Didn’t Get Cast In 'Devil Wears Prada'

No mystery to solve here.



Amid speculation that Only Murders in the Building costars Meryl Streep and Martin Short have taken their romance offscreen, a rep for Short has confirmed otherwise.

"They are just very good friends," his rep told E! News Jan. 9, "nothing more."

Rumors of a budding romance between the two reached a peak on social media during the 2024 Golden Globes, as viewers weighed in with possible clues that the pair were more than just friends.



The online observations also come months after a spokesperson for the Devil Wears Prada star shared that she and her husband Don Gummer, who she wed in 1978, have been separated for the past six years. (As for Short, his wife Nancy passed away in 2010).

However, the two costars did explore a relationship onscreen during the latest season of the Hulu series. In fact, Streep praised the show's executive producer for how their love story was written.