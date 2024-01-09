Are Meryl Streep and Martin Short Dating? His Rep Says...

No mystery to solve here.
Amid speculation that Only Murders in the Building costars Meryl Streep and Martin Short have taken their romance offscreen, a rep for Short has confirmed otherwise.
"They are just very good friends," his rep told E! News Jan. 9, "nothing more."
Rumors of a budding romance between the two reached a peak on social media during the 2024 Golden Globes, as viewers weighed in with possible clues that the pair were more than just friends.
The online observations also come months after a spokesperson for the Devil Wears Prada star shared that she and her husband Don Gummer, who she wed in 1978, have been separated for the past six years. (As for Short, his wife Nancy passed away in 2010).
However, the two costars did explore a relationship onscreen during the latest season of the Hulu series. In fact, Streep praised the show's executive producer for how their love story was written.
"It's pretty unexpected to imagine a pairing of Meryl Streep with Martin Short and watch them find this incredible connection together," OMITB's John Hoffman told TheWrap last August, "and, as Meryl said, to not have it be twee or about the age or about any of that."
He went on to describe the bond between the two characters as a "beautiful romance."
"You see Marty step up in ways that are incredible and nobody works harder at it, comes in with more intelligence to the work," Hoffman continued, "and then to watch him have these scenes that break your heart and have to be played with such dramatic poignancy, riding the line of keeping it comedic, keeping it mysterious… I'm amazed."
Keep reading for a look at more costars who, despite sparking rumors, never actually dated.