Hayley Erbert Praises Husband Derek Hough's Major Milestone After "Unfathomable" Health Battle

Derek Hough won an Emmy, but also Hayley Erbert's heart.
After the Dancing With the Stars judge took home the award for Outstanding Choreography at the Creative Arts Emmys on Jan. 7, Hayley shared a sweet celebratory post about her husband's win.
"Congratulations to the love of my life for his 4th Emmy win," she wrote on Instagram Jan. 8. "What a way to be welcomed home after such an unfathomable month."
Hayley, who was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel in December, recently underwent surgery on her skull. And she's since been on the road to recovery.
In her tribute to Derek's win, she shared two sweet snaps of the couple and one with the 38-year-old holding his Emmy.
"@derekhough, you continue to amaze me with your drive, brilliance, and commitment to excellence," she continued. "I have loved being able to witness and be apart of your journey this far and cannot wait to see what else the future holds."
The 29-year-old added, "I love you more than anything and am so unbelievably proud of you, today and always."
And when Derek accepted his award, he reflected on Hayley's health battle in an emotional speech.
"Exactly a month ago, I was in the hospital. This is a different moment," he explained. "A life-changing moment reminded me to really savor every moment."
And after thanking those who helped him win the award, he took a moment to dedicate the Emmy to Hayley and address her directly.
"Your strength and your courage this whole month has been unbelievable," he continued. "You inspire me every day."