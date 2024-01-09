Christopher Briney Is All of Us Waiting for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Secrets

Watch : Jenny Han Talks Filming The Summer I Turned Pretty

For Belly, Conrad might be the sun—but Christopher Briney is in the dark when it comes to The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The actor, who plays Conrad Fisher on the Prime Video series, recently admitted he's out of the loop about the show's third season, which was officially renewed last August.

"I so genuinely don't know," the Mean Girls star told E! News at the film's New York premiere on Jan. 8. "They don't tell me anything."

And the 25-year-old, whose character is one-third of the iconic love triangle in the hit series, added that the show's creator and showrunner, Jenny Han "keeps it very secret."

While Christopher doesn't know when his character will have the chance to win back Belly's (Lola Tung) heart from Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), he told E! that he identifies more with his Mean Girls character, Aaron Samuels, anyway.

"I think Aaaron makes a stronger effort to be kind to people in his life," Christopher explained. "He's very aware of his space in the world. I try to be."