Christopher Briney Is All of Us Waiting for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Secrets

For Belly, Conrad might be the sun—but Christopher Briney is in the dark when it comes to The Summer I Turned Pretty.
The actor, who plays Conrad Fisher on the Prime Video series, recently admitted he's out of the loop about the show's third season, which was officially renewed last August.
"I so genuinely don't know," the Mean Girls star told E! News at the film's New York premiere on Jan. 8. "They don't tell me anything."
And the 25-year-old, whose character is one-third of the iconic love triangle in the hit series, added that the show's creator and showrunner, Jenny Han "keeps it very secret."
While Christopher doesn't know when his character will have the chance to win back Belly's (Lola Tung) heart from Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), he told E! that he identifies more with his Mean Girls character, Aaron Samuels, anyway.
"I think Aaaron makes a stronger effort to be kind to people in his life," Christopher explained. "He's very aware of his space in the world. I try to be."
And Christopher's castmate, Lola, appears to agree that he's a bit more good-natured than his TSITP counterpart.
"He's so kind and so sweet and a little more on the shy side," the 21-year-old told E! News in 2022. "You can never really be 100 percent sure, but working with him was just so easy because he's a great actor and a great person."
Still, The Summer I Turned Pretty actress has made her allegiance clear when it comes to the Conrad/Jeremiah debate: she's Team Belly.
As for Chris? He appears to feel the same—although he's partial to Conrad, of course.
"At times in their lives he's right for her," he told E! News last summer. "I think whatever choice she makes is the right one."
And if you're currently devouring the series' source material in anticipation of season three, know that its plot isn't set in stone. Read on for some of the biggest changes from book to show in season two.