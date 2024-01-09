Dennis Quaid Has Rare Public Outing With His and Meg Ryan's Look-Alike Son Jack Quaid

Don't wait until the day after tomorrow to check out this sweet photo of Dennis Quaid and his son Jack Quaid, whom he shares with ex Meg Ryan, at a Golden Globes after-party.

Watch: Dennis Quaid Talks New Album 18 Years in the Making

Dennis Quaid was in good company at a 2024 Golden Globes after-party.

The Parent Trap alum attended a celebration hosted by talent agency UTA in Beverly Hills, Calif., with his son Jack Quaid on Jan. 7. 

Dennis shares the 31-year-old with Meg Ryan, whom he was married to from 1991 to 2001. And Jack is following in his parents' famous footsteps by having a career in acting, with him starring on the TV series The Boys

Although, his decision to enter the biz didn't necessarily surprise his mom and dad as Meg recalled noticing his talent at an early age. 

"I remember seeing him in a middle school production of A Midsummer Night's Dream," the You've Got Mail star told Glamour in an interview published in November. "He was playing Bottom. I was newly divorced from his dad, and he was seated at the other side of the gym. I had my head in my hands and was like, 'Oh, no. He's good. He's really good.' I leaned forward, and I see Dennis, and he's also leaning forward with his head in his hands. I just knew."

Golden Globes 2024: Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion

The reason for her concern? The public scrutiny that can come with the job.

"You don't wish it [on anyone]," she added. "It's too hard and it's too weird. Jack is really talented. He's more of a natural than I'll ever be. That nepo stuff is so dismissive of his work ethic, his gifts, and how sensitive he is to the idea of his privilege."

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for UTA

In addition to Jack, Dennis is dad to 16-year-old twins Thomas and Zoe, whom he shares with ex-wife Kimberly Buffington. As for Meg, she's also mom to daughter Daisy, whom she adopted in 2006.

To see photos of more stars at Golden Globe after-parties, keep reading.

