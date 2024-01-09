Dennis Quaid Has Rare Public Outing With His and Meg Ryan's Look-Alike Son Jack Quaid

Watch : Dennis Quaid Talks New Album 18 Years in the Making

Dennis Quaid was in good company at a 2024 Golden Globes after-party.

The Parent Trap alum attended a celebration hosted by talent agency UTA in Beverly Hills, Calif., with his son Jack Quaid on Jan. 7.

Dennis shares the 31-year-old with Meg Ryan, whom he was married to from 1991 to 2001. And Jack is following in his parents' famous footsteps by having a career in acting, with him starring on the TV series The Boys.

Although, his decision to enter the biz didn't necessarily surprise his mom and dad as Meg recalled noticing his talent at an early age.

"I remember seeing him in a middle school production of A Midsummer Night's Dream," the You've Got Mail star told Glamour in an interview published in November. "He was playing Bottom. I was newly divorced from his dad, and he was seated at the other side of the gym. I had my head in my hands and was like, 'Oh, no. He's good. He's really good.' I leaned forward, and I see Dennis, and he's also leaning forward with his head in his hands. I just knew."