Aaron Rodgers Still Isn’t Apologizing to Jimmy Kimmel After Jeffrey Epstein Comments

Watch : Jimmy Kimmel Slams Aaron Rodgers' Jeffrey Epstein Claim

Yes, Aaron Rodgers is aware of the headlines.

One week after the NFL quarterback appeared to suggest Jimmy Kimmel had a possible connection to the late Jeffrey Epstein and an alleged "list" of his associates, the athlete attempted to clarify his comments.

"It's been an interesting week for sure," Rodgers said on the Jan. 9 episode of The Pat McAfee Show, before reflecting on his history with Kimmel, who has previously poked fun at him on late-night. "Fast-forward to this last week and I said...and I'm quoting myself here, 'A lot of people including Jimmy Kimmel are really hoping that [list] doesn't come out.' End quote. That's what I said."

"I'm glad that Jimmy is not on the list. I really am. I don't think he's the P-word," he added, later noting he's aware how serious of an allegation that is. Rodgers also said he wishes Kimmel the best and doesn't "give a s--t" what the host says about him.

"As long as he understands what I actually said, that I'm not accusing him of being on a list," Rodgers continued, "I'm all for moving forward."

Kimmel has yet to publicly respond to Rodgers' latest comments, E! News has reached out to his rep and has not yet heard back.

Rodgers, a reoccurring guest on the sports talk show, raised eyebrows during his Jan. 2 appearance when he weighed in on said "list."