Aaron Rodgers Still Isn’t Apologizing to Jimmy Kimmel After Jeffrey Epstein Comments

Yes, Aaron Rodgers is aware of the headlines.
One week after the NFL quarterback appeared to suggest Jimmy Kimmel had a possible connection to the late Jeffrey Epstein and an alleged "list" of his associates, the athlete attempted to clarify his comments.
"It's been an interesting week for sure," Rodgers said on the Jan. 9 episode of The Pat McAfee Show, before reflecting on his history with Kimmel, who has previously poked fun at him on late-night. "Fast-forward to this last week and I said...and I'm quoting myself here, 'A lot of people including Jimmy Kimmel are really hoping that [list] doesn't come out.' End quote. That's what I said."
"I'm glad that Jimmy is not on the list. I really am. I don't think he's the P-word," he added, later noting he's aware how serious of an allegation that is. Rodgers also said he wishes Kimmel the best and doesn't "give a s--t" what the host says about him.
"As long as he understands what I actually said, that I'm not accusing him of being on a list," Rodgers continued, "I'm all for moving forward."
Kimmel has yet to publicly respond to Rodgers' latest comments, E! News has reached out to his rep and has not yet heard back.
Rodgers, a reoccurring guest on the sports talk show, raised eyebrows during his Jan. 2 appearance when he weighed in on said "list."
"That's supposed to be coming out soon," Rodgers said on Pat McAfee at the time. "A lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are really hoping that doesn't come out."
However, Kimmel quickly set the record straight in a message to Rodgers.
"Dear Aasshole: for the record, I've not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, Jan. 2, "nor will you find my name on any 'list' other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can't seem to distinguish from reality."
"Your reckless words put my family in danger," Kimmel, a dad of four, added. "Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court. @AaronRodgers12."
And when court documents relating to Epstein—the accused sex trafficker who died by suicide in jail back in Aug. 2019—were unsealed on Jan. 3, Kimmel's name wasn't mentioned.
"My name wasn't on it, isn't on it, and won't ever be on it," the Emmy winner said on the Jan. 8 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "I don't know Jeffrey Epstein, I've never met Jeffrey Epstein. I am not on a list, I was not on a plane, or an island, or anything ever."
"And I suggested that if Aaron wanted to make false and very damaging statements like that, we should do it in court," Kimmel added, referencing his statement on X. "So, he could share his 'proof' with a judge."
Kimmel went on to note that Rodgers' comments likely stemmed from the host teasing the athlete over his comments about aliens in early 2023.
"He's particularly upset, I think, because I made fun of the fact that he floated this wacko idea that the UFO sightings that were in the news in February were being reported to distract us from the Epstein list," Kimmel said. "That was Aaron's theory that he shared and I mocked."