1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Fires Back at Haters Criticizing Her Appearance

1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton didn't hesitate to call out a hateful comment amid her weight loss transformation.

Tammy Slaton wants haters to bite their tongue. 

As she continues along her transformation journey, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star took to social media to address comments criticizing her teeth. 

"With all due respect," she began the Jan. 7 TikTok video, "I wish people like you would stop commenting crap like this. It's not helping my confidence. I was trying to keep my confidence boosted and seeing comments about my chin or my teeth doesn't help none."

And after explaining that fixing her teeth would require money she doesn't want to spend right now, the 37-year-old continued, "I had to calm myself down before I replied to you because I really wanted to go off on you. But I don't wanna be that person. I don't want to be rude. I used to be, I'm not gonna lie. But I was so misunderstood, and so miserable and tired and sick. And I'm trying to better my life and better myself."

In addition to sharing her journey on social media, much of Tammy's weight loss transformation has been documented on the TLC show, which recently saw the star lose more than 400 pounds after bariatric surgery and 14 months in a weight loss rehab center

"I know this is a hate comment," she continued in the video. "But that doesn't make it right. Why can't you just appreciate the hard work I put in? Why can't you just appreciate that I'm still alive?"

She added, "But I'm not gonna let you or anybody else ruin my day. I do hope that you have an amazing day."

@tammyslaton2020 Replying to @user7253349496814 ? original sound - Tammy slaton

But while haters are always gonna hate, one thing that can help Tammy shake them off are the supportive comments that flooded her video. 

"You have done fantastic. Don't listen to any negativity girl," one user wrote, while another added, "People are awful! Don't let them cut you down! You shine girl! You're doing amazing! Love watching your journey!"

And keep reading to see more of Tammy's weight loss journey during her time on 1000-Lb. Sisters. 

TLC

Sharing Her Journey

Since 2020, TLC viewers have watched Tammy Slaton's journey on 1,000-lb. Sisters. During a February episode of the show, Tammy revealed that she was "approved for weight loss surgery." Since then, fans have continued to witness her transformation on TV and on social media.

Instagram / Tammy Slaton

Summertime Style

The reality star shared a snap of herself in a floral print dress on Instagram in June.

Instagram

Squad Photo

That same month, Tammy posted a group photo with her brother Chris Combs and YouTuber Chelcie Lynn.

Instagram / Tammy Slaton

A Heartbreaking Loss

On July 1, Tammy mourned the death of her husband Caleb Willingham. "Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much," she wrote on Instagram alongside throwback photos, "thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness."

Instagram / Tammy Slaton

Mirror Selfie

Tammy stopped for a series of bathroom selfies, shared on Instagram Aug. 25.

Instagram (queentammy86)

Posing in Jeans

Tammy proudly posed for an Instagram selfie in jeans Oct. 18.

