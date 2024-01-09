1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Fires Back at Haters Criticizing Her Appearance

Tammy Slaton wants haters to bite their tongue.
As she continues along her transformation journey, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star took to social media to address comments criticizing her teeth.
"With all due respect," she began the Jan. 7 TikTok video, "I wish people like you would stop commenting crap like this. It's not helping my confidence. I was trying to keep my confidence boosted and seeing comments about my chin or my teeth doesn't help none."
And after explaining that fixing her teeth would require money she doesn't want to spend right now, the 37-year-old continued, "I had to calm myself down before I replied to you because I really wanted to go off on you. But I don't wanna be that person. I don't want to be rude. I used to be, I'm not gonna lie. But I was so misunderstood, and so miserable and tired and sick. And I'm trying to better my life and better myself."
In addition to sharing her journey on social media, much of Tammy's weight loss transformation has been documented on the TLC show, which recently saw the star lose more than 400 pounds after bariatric surgery and 14 months in a weight loss rehab center.
"I know this is a hate comment," she continued in the video. "But that doesn't make it right. Why can't you just appreciate the hard work I put in? Why can't you just appreciate that I'm still alive?"
She added, "But I'm not gonna let you or anybody else ruin my day. I do hope that you have an amazing day."
@tammyslaton2020 Replying to @user7253349496814 ? original sound - Tammy slaton
But while haters are always gonna hate, one thing that can help Tammy shake them off are the supportive comments that flooded her video.
"You have done fantastic. Don't listen to any negativity girl," one user wrote, while another added, "People are awful! Don't let them cut you down! You shine girl! You're doing amazing! Love watching your journey!"
And keep reading to see more of Tammy's weight loss journey during her time on 1000-Lb. Sisters.