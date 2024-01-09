1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Fires Back at Haters Criticizing Her Appearance

Watch : 1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Fires Back at Haters

Tammy Slaton wants haters to bite their tongue.

As she continues along her transformation journey, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star took to social media to address comments criticizing her teeth.

"With all due respect," she began the Jan. 7 TikTok video, "I wish people like you would stop commenting crap like this. It's not helping my confidence. I was trying to keep my confidence boosted and seeing comments about my chin or my teeth doesn't help none."

And after explaining that fixing her teeth would require money she doesn't want to spend right now, the 37-year-old continued, "I had to calm myself down before I replied to you because I really wanted to go off on you. But I don't wanna be that person. I don't want to be rude. I used to be, I'm not gonna lie. But I was so misunderstood, and so miserable and tired and sick. And I'm trying to better my life and better myself."

In addition to sharing her journey on social media, much of Tammy's weight loss transformation has been documented on the TLC show, which recently saw the star lose more than 400 pounds after bariatric surgery and 14 months in a weight loss rehab center.