Nikki Reed Shares Rare Glimpse of Her and Ian Somerhalder’s 2 Kids

Nikki Reed shared rare insight into life with husband Ian Somerhalder and their two children on their farm.

Watch: Nikki Reed Gives Birth To Baby No. 2 With Ian Somerhalder

The grass can be greener on the other side, especially if you're Nikki Reed.

As for the proof? The Twilight alum, who is mom to daughter Bodhi, 6, and a 6-month-old son with husband Ian Somerhalder, gave a rare glimpse into their idyllic family life on their farm.

"2024 starting off right," Nikki captioned her Jan. 8 Instagram post featuring pics from their landscape. "Lizards, rainbows, some fresh perspective, a new adventure I can't wait to go on with all of you."

In addition to a few snaps and footage of the Thirteen star and Vampire Diaries alum, Nikki also shared a photo of their daughter holding a tiny lizard in her palm, as a well as a pic of their baby boy's feet.

Nikki—who last appeared onscreen alongside Ian in the 2019 series V Wars—recently opened up about living outside of Los Angeles and stepping back from her acting career.

"Right now, raising babies is the most important thing for me," the 35-year-old told NewBeauty in December. "Then, Ian and I have an incredible documentary called Common Ground that is also of peak importance—Demi Moore hosted the screening for it, which was really wonderful."

Trending Stories

