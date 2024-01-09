Travis Kelce Has Game-Winning Reaction When Asked the Most Famous Person in His Phone

Watch : Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Share New Year's Eve Kiss

Travis Kelce can come to the phone right now. Why? Because it's likely Taylor Swift on the other line.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end hinted that the "Lavender Haze" singer is probably The 1 at the top of his contact list when he was asked to name "the most famous person" on his phone.

"The easy answer?" Travis said with a smirk in a Jan. 8 TikTok video shared by the Chiefs. "You guys know the easy answer."

The tease prompted Swifties to quickly flood the comments section, with one writing, "Don't worry, We know the easy answer."

"Taylor ofcccc," another fan wrote, while a third Swiftie noted, "Trav...you're showing your cards...that smile said it all bud!"

So, who is the second A-lister on his phone, then? That would be Justin Timberlake, though Travis joked that there's "not a chance" the former *NSYNC member—who Taylor once called her celebrity crush—would pick up the phone if he called him.

"I appreciate you, Justin," Travis added, "but he's a busy man."