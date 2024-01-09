Travis Kelce Has Game-Winning Reaction When Asked the Most Famous Person in His Phone

Travis Kelce can come to the phone right now. Why? Because it's likely Taylor Swift on the other line.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end hinted that the "Lavender Haze" singer is probably The 1 at the top of his contact list when he was asked to name "the most famous person" on his phone.
"The easy answer?" Travis said with a smirk in a Jan. 8 TikTok video shared by the Chiefs. "You guys know the easy answer."
The tease prompted Swifties to quickly flood the comments section, with one writing, "Don't worry, We know the easy answer."
"Taylor ofcccc," another fan wrote, while a third Swiftie noted, "Trav...you're showing your cards...that smile said it all bud!"
So, who is the second A-lister on his phone, then? That would be Justin Timberlake, though Travis joked that there's "not a chance" the former *NSYNC member—who Taylor once called her celebrity crush—would pick up the phone if he called him.
"I appreciate you, Justin," Travis added, "but he's a busy man."
But despite his own busy schedule, the 34-year-old has managed to find blank spaces in his calendar for quality time with Taylor. In addition to flying down to Argentina during a bye week in November to watch the Grammy winner perform at her Eras Tour, Travis and Taylor most recently rang in the new year together.
"It was cool to have all the friends and family," Travis shared on the Jan. 3 episode of his New Heights podcast. "I think I had over 50 to 55 people come in for this one—a good New Year's celebration."
In fact, the couple—who started dating last not-so-cruel summer—shared a kiss once the clock struck midnight. As seen in photos on social media, Taylor wrapped her arms around Travis' neck as they locked lips.
@chiefs We all know who the easy answer is ???? #minimic #chiefs #famous #qotd ? original sound - Chiefs
And call it what you want, but Taylor also makes it a priority to create time in her schedule to support Travis at his NFL game. As she put it in a December Time interview, "I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care."
"The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone," she continued. "And we're just proud of each other."
So, is Travis her end game? Keep reading to find out why he's the king of her heart.