Travis Barker Reveals "Strict But Not Strict" Rules for Daughter Alabama Barker’s Dating Life

Watch : Travis Barker Reveals Rules for Alabama Barker’s Dating Life

Travis Barker doesn't mess around when it comes to his kids.

The Blink-182 drummer revealed some of the house rules he has for his daughter Alabama, 18, who he shares with ex Shanna Moaker. Though the 48-year-old doesn't consider himself to be a disciplinarian, Alabama decided to ask her "strict but not strict" dad hypothetical questions about her dating and social life in a TikTok video Jan. 7.

For example, Travis—who welcomed baby boy Rocky with Kourtney Kardashian in November—said that if Alabama ever snuck out at night, he would "tell you how dangerous it is and maybe try to put you on a restriction."

"What would you do if I went out with a boy and I just completely stopped answering?" she asked, to which he replied, "I would come to your location and I would find you."

As to date nights at home? Travis said she's only allowed to have male friends over if he's also there. And if Alabama ever wants to close her door with a guy in the room, Travis would need to come in and "check on" her first.