Lindsay Lohan Looks More Fetch Than Ever at Mean Girls Premiere

Girl world is at peace.
Twenty years after the debut of Mean Girls, Lindsay Lohan joined the cast of the new Mean Girls movie for its premiere in New York Jan. 8.
For her totally grool appearance, Lindsay hit the red carpet in not pink, but black—rocking a chic cutout dress by Alexandre Vauthier. With a big smile on her face, the Parent Trap alum also posed for photos with castmate and writer Tina Fey, as well as actress Angourie Rice, who took on Lindsay's role of Cady in the musical movie.
Rap star Kevin G got down on the red carpet, too, as actor Rajiv Surendra rolled up like James Bond the third when he arrived at the premiere—in his Mathletes letterman jacket, of course.
It wasn't their only fetch reunion lately. Back in November, Rajiv and Lindsay reconnected with more of their former costars from the original flick, including Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert, to reprise their roles as the plastics for Walmart's Black Friday ad.
"It was so nice being back together after all these years," Lindsay shared in a statement to E! News at the time. "It was great catching up with everyone."
And there was plenty to catch up on: Lindsay became a cool mom last year when she gave birth to her first baby with husband Bader Shammas. The couple—who tied the knot in 2022—welcomed their son Luai in Dubai, where they now reside.
Unfortunately, head plastic Regina George wasn't able to sit with them, as Rachel McAdams opted not to appear in the commercial.
"I guess I wasn't that excited about doing a commercial if I'm being totally honest," she told Variety in December. "A movie sounded awesome, but I've never done commercials, and it just didn't feel like my bag."
Plus, the Notebook star didn't realize everyone else was returning, adding, "I would, of course, always love to be part of a Mean Girls reunion and hang with my Plastics, but yeah, I found that out later."
