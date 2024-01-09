Lindsay Lohan Looks More Fetch Than Ever at Mean Girls Premiere

Watch : Lindsay Lohan And 'Mean Girls' Stars Reprise Their Roles!

Girl world is at peace.

Twenty years after the debut of Mean Girls, Lindsay Lohan joined the cast of the new Mean Girls movie for its premiere in New York Jan. 8.

For her totally grool appearance, Lindsay hit the red carpet in not pink, but black—rocking a chic cutout dress by Alexandre Vauthier. With a big smile on her face, the Parent Trap alum also posed for photos with castmate and writer Tina Fey, as well as actress Angourie Rice, who took on Lindsay's role of Cady in the musical movie.

Rap star Kevin G got down on the red carpet, too, as actor Rajiv Surendra rolled up like James Bond the third when he arrived at the premiere—in his Mathletes letterman jacket, of course.

It wasn't their only fetch reunion lately. Back in November, Rajiv and Lindsay reconnected with more of their former costars from the original flick, including Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert, to reprise their roles as the plastics for Walmart's Black Friday ad.