How Pregnant Suki Waterhouse Had Emmys Dress Redesigned to Fit Baby Bump

Pregnant Suki Waterhouse—who is expecting her first baby with Robert Pattinson—hit the red carpet at the 2023 Emmy Awards, where Daisy Jones & The Six is nominated.

Does this dress dazzle you?

Pregnant Suki Waterhouse sparkled brighter than the Cullens when she hit the red carpet at the 2023 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 15.

For the glitzy outing, Suki wore a red hot, backless Valentino gown that showed off her growing belly, as she prepares to welcome her first baby with Robert Pattinson. (See all the stars at the Emmys here.)

Suki—whose show Daisy Jones & The Six is nominated for Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology Series against Beef, Fleishman Is In Trouble, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Dahmer—revealed that her Emmys outfit had to be reworked to fit her baby bump.

"I was really excited about this look," she exclusively told Live From E!: Emmys host Laverne Cox. "I tried it on a couple months ago but... the fitting was just me holding it to my body."

She continued, "So, they had to really take it apart and had to redesign this dress to make it fit the bump. But it does and I'm really happy that it worked."

And her little one on the way is not the only big life update for Suki and Rob: The Twilight actor proposed last year and they are now planning a trip down the aisle, multiple outlets reported in December.

In fact, Suki, 32, recently showed off her pink and white diamond ring during a London shopping trip with Rob, 31.

The couple's fairytale ending has surprised no one more than Suki herself. As she told the Sunday Times in February 2023, "I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years."

David Fisher/Shutterstock

And the joys keep on coming, as she and Rob celebrate her Amazon Prime TV series at the Emmy Awards—where costars Riley Keough and Camila Morrone are also nominated for acting trophies. (And if it goes their way, the cast may be reuniting for season two, as Camila recently told E! News, "We all want it... There's a lot of story left that could be told.")

In the meantime, take a bite out of more Emmy Awards red carpet looks:

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Suki Waterhouse

in Valentino.

