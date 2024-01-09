Gigi Hadid Joins Bradley Cooper and His Mom for Dinner After Golden Globes 2024

Watch : Stars Who Brought Their Moms to the 2024 Golden Globes

Even though he didn't win an award, Bradley Cooper still had a golden night out.

After all, the Maestro star went from rubbing elbows with Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski at the 2024 Golden Globes to having dinner with rumored flame Gigi Hadid on Jan. 7. Not only did Bradley and Gigi decide to dress up, but the duo were joined by his mom Gloria Campano—who was also the Golden Globe nominee's plus-one at the ceremony—for the late-night meal. (Click here to see all the celebs at the Golden Globes.)

Clad in the same Louis Vuitton tuxedo he wore to the award ceremony, Bradley was spotted arriving at Los Angeles' Giorgio Baldi restaurant shortly after the award show wrapped. He and Gigi were seen leaving separately after the dinner, with Gloria hopping into the same car as her son.

The sighting comes three months after Gigi, 28, and Bradley, 49, first sparked romance rumors. On Oct. 5, the supermodel and the A Star Is Born alum enjoyed a dinner with friends out in New York City, before the two were seen going out for a car ride later that week.