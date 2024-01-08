Gillian Anderson Reveals Why Her 2024 Golden Globes Dress Was Embroidered With Vaginas

Watch : Jennifer Lawrence, Dua Lipa and More BEST Red Carpet Moments! | 2024 Golden Globes

Forget the p---y bow!

Because Gillian Anderson just made a convincing case to wear a gown with embroidered vaginas. After all, the Sex Education actress stepped onto the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet Jan. 7 in a white-hot dress with a vulva-adorned pattern. (See every star arrival here.)

Gillian's cream-colored design by Gabriela Hearst looked simple from far away, as the strapless ballgown appeared to have floral motifs. But upon closer inspection, the gown's voluminous bottom half actually featured white outlines of the private part, which, according to the fashion label, took 3.5 hours to embroider.

As for what inspired the 55-year-old's look, well, Gillian offered a cheeky response.

"Oh, for so many reasons. For so many reasons," she told Deadline at the awards show. "It's brand appropriate."

In other words, it's a nod to her new wellness brand, G Spot.