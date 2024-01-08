Gillian Anderson Reveals Why Her 2024 Golden Globes Dress Was Embroidered With Vaginas

Gillian Anderson made a fashion statement at the 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 7, wearing a vagina-embroidered gown on the red carpet.

By Alyssa Morin Jan 08, 2024 9:45 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwards 2024Golden GlobesGillian AndersonE! Insider
Forget the p---y bow! 

Because Gillian Anderson just made a convincing case to wear a gown with embroidered vaginas. After all, the Sex Education actress stepped onto the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet Jan. 7 in a white-hot dress with a vulva-adorned pattern. (See every star arrival here.)

Gillian's cream-colored design by Gabriela Hearst looked simple from far away, as the strapless ballgown appeared to have floral motifs. But upon closer inspection, the gown's voluminous bottom half actually featured white outlines of the private part, which, according to the fashion label, took 3.5 hours to embroider. 

As for what inspired the 55-year-old's look, well, Gillian offered a cheeky response.

"Oh, for so many reasons. For so many reasons," she told Deadline at the awards show. "It's brand appropriate."

In other words, it's a nod to her new wellness brand, G Spot.

"With the mantra of my brand G-Spot being to 'prioritize pleasure,' I wanted to bring this element into the design," she told British Vogue in an interview published Jan. 8. "I'm so pleased Gabriela was up for the challenge!"

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

And in true Gillian fashion, she capped off her night with a spicy message, writing, "Sometimes you just need a sausage to go with your yoni dress."

Keep reading to see all of the fierce style moments at the Golden Globes.

