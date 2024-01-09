How to Watch the 2023 Emmy Awards on TV and Online

Watch : Emmys 2023 Nominations: Biggest Surprises & Snubs!

The 2023 Emmy Awards are almost here...and yes, you read that right.

Last year's ceremony was rescheduled from September due to the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes. Now, it will instead air on Jan. 15 and be hosted by Blackish's Anthony Anderson.

TV's biggest night will see shows from June 2022 and May 2023 being honored, including Succession, The White Lotus, Ted Lasso and The Last of Us, all of which are among those going into the night with the largest number of nominations.

In fact, Succession has once again dominated the nominations, with its fourth and final season earning a whopping 27 nods.

Many of the actors in these shows also clinched nominations for their roles. Succession's four leads Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox are all nominated, as are The Last of Us's Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey and Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham.

So while you wait to see whether your favorite shows and actors will walk away with the win, keep reading for everything we know about the ceremony.