How to Watch the 2023 Emmy Awards on TV and Online

The 2023 Emmy Awards are almost here...and yes, you read that right.
Last year's ceremony was rescheduled from September due to the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes. Now, it will instead air on Jan. 15 and be hosted by Blackish's Anthony Anderson.
TV's biggest night will see shows from June 2022 and May 2023 being honored, including Succession, The White Lotus, Ted Lasso and The Last of Us, all of which are among those going into the night with the largest number of nominations.
In fact, Succession has once again dominated the nominations, with its fourth and final season earning a whopping 27 nods.
Many of the actors in these shows also clinched nominations for their roles. Succession's four leads Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox are all nominated, as are The Last of Us's Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey and Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham.
So while you wait to see whether your favorite shows and actors will walk away with the win, keep reading for everything we know about the ceremony.
When are the 2023 Emmy Awards?
The 2023 Emmy Awards will be taking place this year, on Jan. 15, 2024, having been rescheduled from Sept. 18, 2023 amid Hollywood's strikes.
How can I watch the 2023 Emmy Awards?
The ceremony will air live on FOX on Monday, January 15 at 5:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM ET and will be available for next-day streaming on Hulu.
What time are the 2023 Emmy Awards?
The three-hour ceremony will begin at 5:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM ET from Los Angeles' Peacock Theater.
Who is hosting the 2023 Emmys?
The 75th Emmy Awards will be hosted by Blackish's Anthony Anderson.
"With our industry's recent challenges behind us, we can get back to what we love—dressing up and honoring ourselves," he said in a statement shared Dec. 13. "When FOX asked me to host this historic telecast, I was over the moon that Taylor Swift was unavailable, and now I can't wait to be part of the biggest night in television."
Other recent hosts have included Kenan Thompson, Cedric the Entertainer and Jimmy Kimmel.
Who is nominated at the 2023 Emmy Awards?
It will come as no surprise that Succession's final season leads this year's nominations with 27 total nods, followed closely by The Last of Us and The White Lotus with 24 and 23, as well as by Ted Lasso which pulled in 21 nominations.
And while many of the four series' lead actors earned nominations, both Succession and The White Lotus almost entirely swept the Outstanding Supporting Actor and Actress categories, with the two exceptions being The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki and Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn.
(For the entire list of nominees, click here.)
Where can I watch the 2023 Emmy nominated shows?
If you want to catch up on this year's hit shows before the Jan. 15 ceremonies, you're in luck—many of them are still available for streaming.
For Succession, The Last of Us and The White Lotus, head to Max, while The Bear and Only Murders in the Building can be found on Hulu. Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are streaming on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime respectively, while Netflix also boasts a number of nominees, including Beef, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Wednesday.