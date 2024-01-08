Proof Jennifer Lawrence Is Still Cheering on Hunger Games Costar Josh Hutcherson

Once tributes from District 12 together, always tributes from District 12 together.
While it's been nearly a decade since Josh Hutcherson and Jennifer Lawrence last shared the screen in 2015's The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2, their bond remains as strong as ever. Case in point? Josh revealed that he and Jennifer recently shared a sweet text exchange celebrating the success of their respective films, Five Nights at Freddy's and No Hard Feelings.
"Jen texted me when Freddy's came out," Josh told Variety in an interview published Jan.8. "She was like, 'My movie's #1 on Netflix, and your's is #1 at the box office! Let's go!' I was like, 'I love you!'"
Indeed, Five Night's at Freddy's, an adaptation of the popular video game franchise, became a quick success upon its release in October, ultimately bringing in $294.9 million worldwide.
And Josh is still overwhelmed by its success. "We hoped it would connect with audiences," he noted. "But I don't think that anybody, even on our side of things, expected it to really connect the way that it did."
If Jennifer and Josh's recent text exchange has you hoping for more Hunger Games reunions, the odds are ever in your favor as the Oscar winner ran into former costar Lenny Kravitz at the Golden Globes on Jan. 7, taking a moment to pose for a photo together.
Over the years, the Hunger Games cast has reflected on their time working on the blockbuster franchise, with Jennifer revealing exactly what kind of shenanigans she, Josh and Liam Hemsworth got up to while promoting the films.
"The boys and I would always go back to our hotel and just drink whiskey and get stoned," the 33-year-old recalled to The New York Times in 2022. "My mother-in-law's going to love this. I don't do it anymore; I'm a mom!"
And as for how she feels about the films all these years later? "Those movies were fantastic," Jennifer shared. "The only thing that gave me pause was just how famous it would make me."
