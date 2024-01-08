Proof Jennifer Lawrence Is Still Cheering on Hunger Games Costar Josh Hutcherson

Watch : Jennifer Lawrence Says the Cast of ‘RHOSLC’ Deserves Her Oscar

Once tributes from District 12 together, always tributes from District 12 together.

While it's been nearly a decade since Josh Hutcherson and Jennifer Lawrence last shared the screen in 2015's The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2, their bond remains as strong as ever. Case in point? Josh revealed that he and Jennifer recently shared a sweet text exchange celebrating the success of their respective films, Five Nights at Freddy's and No Hard Feelings.

"Jen texted me when Freddy's came out," Josh told Variety in an interview published Jan.8. "She was like, 'My movie's #1 on Netflix, and your's is #1 at the box office! Let's go!' I was like, 'I love you!'"

Indeed, Five Night's at Freddy's, an adaptation of the popular video game franchise, became a quick success upon its release in October, ultimately bringing in $294.9 million worldwide.

And Josh is still overwhelmed by its success. "We hoped it would connect with audiences," he noted. "But I don't think that anybody, even on our side of things, expected it to really connect the way that it did."