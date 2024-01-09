RHOSLC Reunion: The Rumors and Nastiness Continue in Dramatic Preview

Monica Garcia won't be the only Housewife in the hot seat during The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's season four reunion.
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' Jan. 9 episode, Andy Cohen grills Meredith Marks about her viral meltdown in Palm Springs in which she ranted about foe Angie Katsanevas.
"Meredith, you never elaborated on the 'rumors and nastiness' in Angie's marriage, but you did dangle that carrot," the Watch What Happens Live host prods in the preview, "first in front of Lisa [Barlow] at the restaurant and then to Whitney [Rose] at the airport. What was your motivation in doing so if not to get one of them to say the rumor on camera?"
Meredith's response?
"First of all, I didn't say it was her marriage," she shoots back, to which Andy replies, "You said, 'Do you want me to talk about the husbands?'"
The reality star then pulls out notes and recites her rant verbatim to prove she technically never said the word "marriage" during the outburst.
Still, Andy continued, "That seems that you're dangling a rumor about a husband," to which Meredith retorts, "Correct, I didn't say in their 'marriage.'"
But while the whole cast is confused by Meredith's semantics, she argues there is a difference.
"The difference is there could be rumors pertaining to her husband," she notes, "that have nothing to do with her marriage.
Despite Meredith's excuse, Angie chastises her costar for insinuating her husband Sean Trujillo might be gay.
"Based on what Monica repeated, you were threatening rumors that were about my husband's sexuality," Angie says in the clip. "It's not right to do this to people with families with small children, with businesses. I am a pillar in the community in Salt Lake City and I have always had a really incredible reputation."
Angie's grandiose declaration makes Monica burst out laughing in a hilarious moment that breaks up the tension.
See the preview of Meredith and Angie's fierce showdown—and Monica hilariously snickering—in the preview above.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion kicks off tonight, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
