RHOSLC Reunion: The Rumors and Nastiness Continue in Dramatic Preview

Watch : RHOSLC Season 4 Finale: All the SHOCKING Revelations

Monica Garcia won't be the only Housewife in the hot seat during The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's season four reunion.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' Jan. 9 episode, Andy Cohen grills Meredith Marks about her viral meltdown in Palm Springs in which she ranted about foe Angie Katsanevas.

"Meredith, you never elaborated on the 'rumors and nastiness' in Angie's marriage, but you did dangle that carrot," the Watch What Happens Live host prods in the preview, "first in front of Lisa [Barlow] at the restaurant and then to Whitney [Rose] at the airport. What was your motivation in doing so if not to get one of them to say the rumor on camera?"

Meredith's response?

"First of all, I didn't say it was her marriage," she shoots back, to which Andy replies, "You said, 'Do you want me to talk about the husbands?'"

The reality star then pulls out notes and recites her rant verbatim to prove she technically never said the word "marriage" during the outburst.