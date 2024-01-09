The Only 3 Cleaning Products You’ll Ever Need, Plus Some Handy Accessories

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Cleaning is not my forte. In fact, I usually wait until things have gone too far before I start doing anything to fix them (gross). However, I love watching #CleanTok and find any power washing videos incredibly satisfying. And it's from all that viewing, and researching a ton on the Internet, I've discovered that you only need, like, three products. These items can get out stains, degrease, absorb odors, unclog drains, clean glass, serve as your everyday multipurpose cleaner, and more. So, the only three cleaning products you'll ever actually need happen to be: baking soda, cleaning vinegar, and Dawn Dish Soap. These products are effective on their own, but can also be mixed for a versatile array of results, for every room in your home. So let's get into what you can use them for, and what accessories you should have on hand to make them work to their full potential.
Essential Cleaning Product #1: Baking Soda
Baking soda is an incredibly versatile cleaning staple. It has a naturally abrasive texture and chemical properties that make it ideal for scrubbing and scouring dirt off pots and pans, deodorizing unwanted smells in carpets, trash cans, the fridge, or shoes, and removing pesky stains on clothes, toilet bowls, and furniture. You can even mix it with vinegar to unclog drains, spruce up your mattress, and remove hard water stains in your shower. Plus, it's an affordable and chemical-free option.
Just note, the abrasive nature of baking soda isn't great for glass surfaces, aluminum, or marble, and it shouldn't be mixed with ammonia, bleach, alcohol, or chemical cleaners that can result in toxic fumes.
Arm & Hammer Baking Soda Fridge-n-Freezer Odor Absorber, 12-Pack
These boxes of baking soda feature dual panel vents, so you can just stick them in the fridge, closet, or freezer and they'll absorb and deodorize unwanted smells. And since you get 12 in a pack, you have plenty on hand for additional cleaning.
Leebein Electric Spin Scrubber with 8 Replaceable Brush Heads
With eight versatile brush heads, this electric spin scrubber (and some baking soda) can tackle stains in your bathroom, kitchen, wherever. You can get 90 minutes of continuous use on one charge of the rechargeable battery and one reviewer reported, "Results equivalent to much more expensive commercial steam cleaning."
Essential Cleaning Product #2: Cleaning Vinegar
Cleaning vinegar is another cleaning essential for the way it can break down dirt, oil, film, stains, and bacteria. White vinegar is also effective, but cleaning vinegar has a slightly higher level of acidity (6 percent acetic acid). When you cut it with water, it's great for cleaning floors, sinks, stovetops, and descaling coffee makers. Mix it with baking soda and it's great for breaking down stains in your oven, cleaning drains in your kitchen or bathroom, and removing garbage disposal odors. Combine it with Dawn Dish Soap and it can cut through grease and grime of the kitchen, bathroom, or windows. Just be careful not to mix cleaning vinegar with chemical cleaners, like bleach, which can produce toxic fumes.
HARRIS Cleaning Vinegar All Purpose Household Surface Cleaner
Not everyone likes the smell of vinegar, so this cleaning vinegar's orange scent is a bonus. Plus it comes in a 1-gallon container, so you have plenty to tackle the bathroom and kitchen.
MR.SIGA Microfiber Cleaning Cloth, 12-Pack
Ditch the paper towels, all you need are these soft microfiber cleaning cloths. They're non-abrasive, leave a streak-free shine, and can be machine washed for use after use.
Essential Cleaning Product #3: Dawn Dish Soap
You can use Dawn Dish Soap in a ton of ways, and maybe in some ways you didn't expect. That's because its chemical compound cuts grease and grime on pots, pans, ovens, showers, and more, like no other cleaning product (seriously, no other dish soap cleans the same). Unclog a toilet, mix it with white vinegar and water to make a DIY glass and mirror cleaner, or incorporate it into an everyday multipurpose cleaner, and you're good to go.
Dawn Dish Soap Squeeze Bottle, 3-Pack & 2 Sponges
These bottles of Dawn Dish Soap are easy to squeeze and feature a mess-free cap. They also come with two sponges and over 122,000 5-star reviews on Amazon.
MR.SIGA Non-Scratch Cellulose Scrub Sponge, 12-Pack
Featuring a soft, absorbent side for soaking up liquid and an abrasive side for scrubbing, this 12-pack of sponges is a must-have for any kind of cleaning. They come with over 13,000 5-star reviews and several users rave about how long they last.
Handy Cleaning Accessories
Sally's Organics Empty Amber Glass Spray Bottles, 2-Pack
If you're mixing any of the above cleaning products, a spray bottle is the perfect place to combine them and keep them accessible. These two glass spray bottles come with an adjustable nozzle, plus caps and labels. If you'd like a plastic option, you can get one here.
O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop
With over 138,000 5-star Amazon reviews, this spin mop is praised for the easy and effective way it cleans floors. With the included bucket you can wring out the mop hands-free, the microfiber mop head is even machine washable, and the mop is also designed to efficiently clean corners.
Swiffer 360 Dusters Extendable Handle Starter Kit
When you have to dust window blinds, shelves, ceiling fans, and more, you might want to have this Swiffer kit handy. The Swiffer dusters trap and lock allergens, so particles don't go flying everywhere, can rotate 360 degrees, and the handle is extendable to reach high places.
Holikme 8-Pack Bottle Brush Tube Cleaning Set
This 8-pack of bottle brushes is perfect for cleaning out the nooks and crannies of your water bottle (and any straws), plus any other glass, pitcher, or bottle that's hard to clean.
FlexiSnake Drain Weasel Sink Snake Cleaner - 18-inch
Dawn Dish Soap and boiling water can unclog drains, but if you need some extra help, these flexible drain weasels are essential. They're reusable, easy to use, and can lock in hair, filth, and grime (without hurting your pipes).
DABOGOSA Mamison Reusable Rubber Gloves, 2-Pack
Protect your hands and forearms while you clean with these reusable latex gloves. They're resistant to heat and cold, are made of a thick, rip-proof material, and super durable.
