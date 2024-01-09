Run, Don’t Walk to Le Creuset’s Rare Winter Sale With Luxury Cookware up to 50% Off

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If there's any brand of cookware you've probably already heard of (even if you're not a master chef) it's Le Creuset. And whether you recognize the brand thanks to its hefty price tag, or because it's gone viral, one thing is for sure—their luxury cookware is worth the splurge. Trust us when we tell you it's an investment that pays off in the long run. These pots and pans are like the superheroes of the kitchen—built to last for years, if not decades.
Now, why is Le Creuset so darn popular you may ask? Well, for starters, their stuff is as tough as it gets. Oven-safe, dishwasher-safe, and not to mention, they come in a rainbow of gorgeous colors. It's basically like cookware that's also eye candy for your kitchen. And here's the secret sauce—we swear our food tastes better when it's cooked in a Le Creuset pan. Don't ask us how, it's just kitchen magic.
While Le Creuset is rarely in our budget, every now and then the brand blesses us with a magical sale like their Winter Savings Event that's going on right now, where you can expect to find deals up to 50% off their renowned round Dutch oven, casserole dish, traditional skillet, and so much more. So, if you're ready to take advantage of this too good to miss sale (seriously, this is a rare one!), keep scrolling for our top picks that are worth snagging immediately.
Le Creuset Deals
Round Dutch Oven
The Le Creuset Dutch oven is a culinary essential for both home cooks and professional chefs, renowned for its durability. Crafted from robust cast iron, it excels in slow cooking, braising, and roasting, providing consistent and even heat. This enameled Dutch oven requires no seasoning and seamlessly transitions between stovetop and oven use.
Signature Chef's Oven
The Signature Chef's Oven is perfect for a variety of culinary tasks, from simmering soups and crafting comforting pastas to expertly braising and even baking. Its generous size and depth, coupled with sloped sides for efficient stirring, make it a versatile and essential kitchen companion.
Traditional Oval Skillet
The Le Creuset oval skillet boasts an interior surface adorned with matte black enamel, removing the necessity for traditional seasoning and maintenance typical of raw cast iron. Specifically crafted for high-surface temperature cooking, the enamel develops a coveted natural patina over time, making it perfect for searing, sautéing, and frying.
Traditional Round Braiser
The Le Creuset Traditional Round Braiser stands out with its distinctive design, ensuring a consistent and even heat distribution that works wonders on tough cuts of meat and robust vegetables, transforming them into tender, flavorful delights. This braiser's unique approach makes it a game-changer for creating delectable dishes with ease.
Traditional Skillet
An indispensable addition to your kitchen, the Le Creuset enameled cast iron skillet brings versatility to a whole new level—perfect for searing, sautéing, stir-frying, and beyond. Plus, it comes in a vibrant array of colors, letting you choose the one that suits your style.
Signature Oval Casserole
The Oval Casserole, crafted from our renowned cast iron, boasts exceptional heat distribution and retention, ensuring flavors are locked in, and dishes stay warm or cold at the table. Its vibrant enameled surface not only minimizes sticking and staining but also eliminates the need for pre-seasoning, making it a breeze to clean after culinary adventures.
Heart Cookware Set
Designed to make hearts flutter on holidays and special occasions, the Heart Cookware set steals the show with its charming shape. Complete with the enameled cast iron Heart Cocotte featuring scalloped handles and a stainless steel knob, a heart-shaped stoneware baking dish, and a handy silicone trivet, it's the perfect ensemble for adding a touch of love to your culinary creations.
Signature Stainless Steel 2-Piece Nonstick Fry Pan Set
Elevate your culinary game with Le Creuset's Signature Stainless Steel 2-Piece Nonstick Fry Pan Set—a performance-driven duo perfect for searing fish, sautéing veggies, and whipping up delicious omelets. The triple-layer construction, with a full base-to-rim aluminum core, ensures superior heat distribution, while the lightweight titanium-infused stainless steel exterior stands strong against scorching and corrosion.
Signature Cassadou
The enameled cast iron Cassadou gets a modern upgrade, serving as a versatile deep sauté pan or a compact Dutch oven complete with a convenient handle—perfect for frying, braising, and simmering in style. It effortlessly blends functionality and convenience, making it a go-to choice for a variety of kitchen tasks.
