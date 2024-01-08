The Cast of Stranger Things Is All Grown Up in First Photo From Season 5 Production

Watch : Stranger Things' David Harbour "Knows Everything" About Final Season

Get ready for one last trip to the Upside Down.

Netflix confirmed that production on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things is underway by sharing a sweet group photo of the Hawkins crew.

"THIS IS A CODE RED," the streaming service announced on social media Jan. 8. "STRANGER THINGS 5 production has officially begun!!!"

The black-and-white photo showed all the returning cast members reuniting ahead of the final season, including Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton, Brett Gelman, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer, Jamie Campbell Bower, Priah Ferguson, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard and Sadie Sink as well as show creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer.

The pic is a bittersweet glimpse into the show's final season as it highlights just how much the younger cast has grown since season one began filming more than eight years ago.

Although Stranger Things season five was prepared to begin production in May, the Writers Guild of America and, ultimately, the SAG-AFTRA strike shuttered production for months.