The Cast of Stranger Things Is All Grown Up in First Photo From Season 5 Production

Get ready for one last trip to the Upside Down.
Netflix confirmed that production on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things is underway by sharing a sweet group photo of the Hawkins crew.
"THIS IS A CODE RED," the streaming service announced on social media Jan. 8. "STRANGER THINGS 5 production has officially begun!!!"
The black-and-white photo showed all the returning cast members reuniting ahead of the final season, including Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton, Brett Gelman, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer, Jamie Campbell Bower, Priah Ferguson, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard and Sadie Sink as well as show creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer.
The pic is a bittersweet glimpse into the show's final season as it highlights just how much the younger cast has grown since season one began filming more than eight years ago.
Although Stranger Things season five was prepared to begin production in May, the Writers Guild of America and, ultimately, the SAG-AFTRA strike shuttered production for months.
But during this prolonged hiatus, the show's writers have given small peeks at the latest installment, revealing on social media during Stranger Things Day in November that the season five premiere will be called "The Crawl."
However, executive producer Shawn Levy promises the final season is worth the wait.
"Our ambitions remain pretty high," he told E! News in an exclusive interview in September 2022, "and the way the audience has grown along with the cinematic scope of the show, I don't expect that we're going to mess with that approach going into season five."
As Shawn put it: "We are hard at work to stick the landing."
And don't worry because they don't plan on leaving us on a cliffhanger. In fact, the final installment "will answer all remaining questions," with Shawn adding, "We are in the business of satisfying viewers."
