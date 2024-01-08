Margot Robbie Swaps Her Barbie Pink Dress for a Black Version at Golden Globes

Margot Robbie proved Barbie doesn't always think pink.
Because while the Barbie actress may have stepped out of Barbieland in Greta Gerwig's blockbuster hit, she's still channeling the iconic doll IRL. While attending a Golden Globes after-party at Hollywood's famed Chateau Marmont on Jan. 7, Margot sizzled in a glitzy black Armani Privé gown.
The custom design featured all-over sequins, a plunging V-neck cut and body-hugging silhouette. She accessorized with a black-embellished tulle boa, matching pointed heels and a shimmery clutch.
Margot's elegant LBD was inspired by 1977 SuperStar Barbie, according to her stylist Andrew Mukamal. And while the 33-year-old added a cheeky twist to her Barbie style during a fun night out, she did opt for a hot pink version of the dress on the red carpet.
"We're going to keep surprising you, so just keep a look out," the Babylon actress teased to E! News' Keltie Knight of her doll-inspired fashion. "But tonight, we definitely thought, 'It's all Barbie.'" (For more from the Globes, tune into E! Monday, Jan. 8 at 11 p.m.)
And when it comes to Margot's hunky costars in her past movies, including Ryan Gosling in Barbie, Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street and Brad Pitt in Babylon, she admitted she does it for her BFFs.
"I do it for my girl group," she told Keltie on the red carpet. "All my girlfriends are like, 'Please, can you do a movie with so and so hot actor?' And I'm like, 'I'm on it. Let me work on that.'"
Of course, Margot wasn't the only star to play dress-up at the awards show.
Rosamund Pike brought the drama in a black lace Dior dress that featured sheer material and floral embroidery. Plus, Taylor Swift made everyone green with envy in a glimmering emerald-green dress from Gucci.
