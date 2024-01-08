Margot Robbie Swaps Her Barbie Pink Dress for a Black Version at Golden Globes

Margot Robbie slipped into a black sequined dress to attend a Golden Globes after-party. Her LBD may have looked familiar since she wore a pink version on the red carpet.

Margot Robbie proved Barbie doesn't always think pink.

Because while the Barbie actress may have stepped out of Barbieland in Greta Gerwig's blockbuster hit, she's still channeling the iconic doll IRL. While attending a Golden Globes after-party at Hollywood's famed Chateau Marmont on Jan. 7, Margot sizzled in a glitzy black Armani Privé gown.

The custom design featured all-over sequins, a plunging V-neck cut and body-hugging silhouette. She accessorized with a black-embellished tulle boa, matching pointed heels and a shimmery clutch.

Margot's elegant LBD was inspired by 1977 SuperStar Barbie, according to her stylist Andrew Mukamal. And while the 33-year-old added a cheeky twist to her Barbie style during a fun night out, she did opt for a hot pink version of the dress on the red carpet.

"We're going to keep surprising you, so just keep a look out," the Babylon actress teased to E! News' Keltie Knight of her doll-inspired fashion. "But tonight, we definitely thought, 'It's all Barbie.'" (For more from the Globes, tune into E! Monday, Jan. 8 at 11 p.m.)

photos
Margot Robbie's Barbie-Inspired Fashion

And when it comes to Margot's hunky costars in her past movies, including Ryan Gosling in Barbie, Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street and Brad Pitt in Babylon, she admitted she does it for her BFFs.

"I do it for my girl group," she told Keltie on the red carpet. "All my girlfriends are like, 'Please, can you do a movie with so and so hot actor?' And I'm like, 'I'm on it. Let me work on that.'"

Roger / BACKGRID

Of course, Margot wasn't the only star to play dress-up at the awards show. 

Rosamund Pike brought the drama in a black lace Dior dress that featured sheer material and floral embroidery. Plus, Taylor Swift made everyone green with envy in a glimmering emerald-green dress from Gucci.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Keep reading to see who dressed to impress at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Issa Rae

In Pamella Roland.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Allison Williams

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Nicole + Felicia Couture.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Taylor Swift

In custom Gucci and De Beers jewelry.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Margot Robbie

In Armani Privé.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rosamund Pike

In Christian Dior.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Elizabeth Olsen

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Danielle Brooks

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Janelle James

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Greta Lee

In custom Loewe.

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Hailee Steinfeld

In Prada and Boucheron jewelry.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Heidi Klum

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Natalie Portman

In Christian Dior.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Helen Mirren

In  Dolce & Gabbana.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Selena Gomez

In custom Armani Privé.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Emily Blunt

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Dylan Mulvaney

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Barry Keoghan

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jonathan Bailey

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Julia Garner

In Christian Dior Couture.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tyler James Williams

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Gillian Anderson

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Skai Jackson

In Jenny Packham.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jeannie Mai Jenkins

In Carolina Herrera.

