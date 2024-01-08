Margot Robbie Swaps Her Barbie Pink Dress for a Black Version at Golden Globes

Watch : Margot Robbie Reveals These Hollywood Hunks Have Huge Kenergy!

Margot Robbie proved Barbie doesn't always think pink.

Because while the Barbie actress may have stepped out of Barbieland in Greta Gerwig's blockbuster hit, she's still channeling the iconic doll IRL. While attending a Golden Globes after-party at Hollywood's famed Chateau Marmont on Jan. 7, Margot sizzled in a glitzy black Armani Privé gown.

The custom design featured all-over sequins, a plunging V-neck cut and body-hugging silhouette. She accessorized with a black-embellished tulle boa, matching pointed heels and a shimmery clutch.

Margot's elegant LBD was inspired by 1977 SuperStar Barbie, according to her stylist Andrew Mukamal. And while the 33-year-old added a cheeky twist to her Barbie style during a fun night out, she did opt for a hot pink version of the dress on the red carpet.

"We're going to keep surprising you, so just keep a look out," the Babylon actress teased to E! News' Keltie Knight of her doll-inspired fashion. "But tonight, we definitely thought, 'It's all Barbie.'" (For more from the Globes, tune into E! Monday, Jan. 8 at 11 p.m.)