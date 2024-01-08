CNN Anchor Sara Sidner Shares Stage 3 Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : Big Bang Theory's Kate Micucci Shares Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Sara Sidner is opening up about a medical diagnosis.

The CNN senior national correspondent became emotional during a recent broadcast as she shared she has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.

"I have never been sick a day in my life," Sidner said on CNN News Central Jan. 8. "I don't smoke. I rarely drink. Breast cancer does not run in my family and yet here I am with stage three breast cancer. It is hard to say out loud."

Sidner went on to detail her treatment plan moving forward, explaining that she is currently in her second month of chemotherapy treatments and will undergo radiation and a double mastectomy.

"Stage three is not a death sentence anymore for the vast majority of women," she continued, "but here is the reality that really shocked my system when I started to research more about breast cancer, something I never knew before this diagnosis: If you happen to be a Black woman, you are 41 percent more likely to die from breast cancer than your white counterparts."