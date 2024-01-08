Was Selena Gomez Gossiping About Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at Golden Globes? Here's the Truth

Watch : Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Caught Whispering Secrets at the 2024 Golden Globes!

It looks like this time, there were only rumors in the building.

After a video shared to social media saw Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry Teller chatting animatedly at the 2024 Golden Globes, internet sleuths used lip reading and close listening to put together a theory that suggested the trio were discussing Kylie Jenner allegedly denying Selena's request for a photo with her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. But as any Wizards of Waverly Place fan knows, everything is not always as it seems...and that is exactly the case with this Golden Globes moment.

"It's not true she went up to them and asked for a photo," a source with knowledge of the situation told E! News on Jan. 8. "She never saw them."

E! News also reached out to Selena's rep for comment but did not hear back.

But despite any rumors that may have arose from the evening, all parties seemed to enjoy the night. For their part, Timothée and Kylie were seen cozying up to each other for much of the ceremony, while Taylor—whose Eras Tour movie was up for an award—enjoyed cheering on her many celeb pals.