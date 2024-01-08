Florence Pugh Rocks Fierce Faux-Hawk and Nipple-Baring Dress at the 2024 Golden Globes

Florence Pugh freed her nipple yet again at the 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 7, and paired her daring dress with an edgy mohawk hairstyle.

Florence Pugh's latest style moment was bombastic.

The Oppenheimer actress made heads turn at the 2024 Golden Globes when she wore a fierce faux-hawk and another nipple-baring dress.

For the star-studded event at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 7, the presenter set the red carpet ablaze in a crimson-colored Valentino gown that left little to the imagination with its completely sheer material and delicate floral-embroidered appliqués. (See every celebrity arrival here.)

Florence accessorized with silver metallic platform heels, a diamond choker necklace and matching drop earrings. To add extra drama to her already red-hot look, she opted for an edgy hairstyle that featured slicked-back sides and a sculptured mohawk on top.

The 28-year-old's punk-rock 'do comes less than a year after she chopped her hair into a buzzcut, which she reportedly did for her upcoming role in We Live in Time, also starring Andrew Garfield

Movie role aside, the Little Women star has never been afraid to push the boundaries with her style. After all, she ruffled feathers in July 2022 when she freed the nipple in a bright pink see-through Valentino gown.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"When everything went down with the Valentino pink dress a year ago," she explained of the moment in an interview with Elle U.K., "my nipples were on display through a piece of fabric, and it really wound people up. It's the freedom that people are scared of; the fact I'm comfortable and happy."

As she put it, "We need to keep reminding everybody that there is more than one reason for women's bodies [to exist]."

It's clear Florence isn't going to stop taking risks, especially when she feels good in her skin.

"Knowing who I am, and who I've been from the very beginning, has allowed me to feel safe," she told the outlet. "Even in my style, I never wanted there to be a filter. I speak the way I do about my body because I'm not trying to hide the cellulite on my thigh or the squidge in between my arm and my boob. I would much rather lay it all out."

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Of course, Florence wasn't the only A-lister to make a fashion statement at the Golden Globes. Keep reading to see all of the swoon-worthy looks on the red carpet.

