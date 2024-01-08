Florence Pugh Rocks Fierce Faux-Hawk and Nipple-Baring Dress at the 2024 Golden Globes

Watch : Florence Pugh Rocks See-Through Lavender Gown

Florence Pugh's latest style moment was bombastic.

The Oppenheimer actress made heads turn at the 2024 Golden Globes when she wore a fierce faux-hawk and another nipple-baring dress.

For the star-studded event at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 7, the presenter set the red carpet ablaze in a crimson-colored Valentino gown that left little to the imagination with its completely sheer material and delicate floral-embroidered appliqués. (See every celebrity arrival here.)

Florence accessorized with silver metallic platform heels, a diamond choker necklace and matching drop earrings. To add extra drama to her already red-hot look, she opted for an edgy hairstyle that featured slicked-back sides and a sculptured mohawk on top.

The 28-year-old's punk-rock 'do comes less than a year after she chopped her hair into a buzzcut, which she reportedly did for her upcoming role in We Live in Time, also starring Andrew Garfield.