Bradley Cooper, Charles Melton and More Stars Who Brought Their Moms to the 2024 Golden Globes

Watch : 2024 Golden Globes Recap: Viral Memes & Must-See Moments!

And the award for best Golden Globes plus-one goes to…these celebs.

While there were many couples walking the red carpet at the Jan. 7 award show, several nominees brought a different guest that also warmed fans' hearts: their moms.

For instance, Bradley Cooper's mom cheered him on amid his dual nominations for acting in and directing Maestro, while first-time nominee Charles Melton had his mother along for the ride as he celebrated his success in May December. Meanwhile, Brie Larson's mom was there to root for her amid her nod for her work in the limited series Lessons in Chemistry.

And in a historic moment, Lily Gladstone's mother watched her take home the Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama trophy for her breakout role in Killers of the Flower Moon (see more stars on the red carpet here).

It was certainly a night for the memory books. In the movie categories, Oppenheimer was named Best Picture Drama—one of the five awards it picked up that evening—and Poor Things took the title in the Musical/Comedy category.

As for TV's big winners, Succession won Best Drama Series—one of its four honors of the night—and The Bear secured the Best Comedy/Musical TV Series prize, one of its three accolades. Beef also won a trio of awards, including for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture (see the full list of winners here).