Bradley Cooper, Charles Melton and More Stars Who Brought Their Moms to the 2024 Golden Globes

Charles Melton, Brie Larson, Lily Gladstone and more turned the 2024 Golden Globes into a sweet night out with their moms.

And the award for best Golden Globes plus-one goes to…these celebs.

While there were many couples walking the red carpet at the Jan. 7 award show, several nominees brought a different guest that also warmed fans' hearts: their moms. 

For instance, Bradley Cooper's mom cheered him on amid his dual nominations for acting in and directing Maestro, while first-time nominee Charles Melton had his mother along for the ride as he celebrated his success in May December. Meanwhile, Brie Larson's mom was there to root for her amid her nod for her work in the limited series Lessons in Chemistry.

And in a historic moment, Lily Gladstone's mother watched her take home the Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama trophy for her breakout role in Killers of the Flower Moon (see more stars on the red carpet here). 

It was certainly a night for the memory books. In the movie categories, Oppenheimer was named Best Picture Drama—one of the five awards it picked up that evening—and Poor Things took the title in the Musical/Comedy category.

As for TV's big winners, Succession won Best Drama Series—one of its four honors of the night—and The Bear secured the Best Comedy/Musical TV Series prize, one of its three accolades. Beef also won a trio of awards, including for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture (see the full list of winners here).

As award show season continues, fans will have to wait and see which other movies and TV shows receive recognition. Until then, take a look at the stars who brought their moms to the 2024 Golden Globes.

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Bradley Cooper

The Maestro star celebrated his two Golden Globe nominations with mom Gloria Campano by his side. In fact, Bradley has brought his mother to several award shows over the years, including the Oscars, SAG Awards and Tony Awards.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Charles Melton

Wait until Archie and the gang hear about this sweet moment! The Riverdale alum—who was nominated for his role in May December—walked the red carpet with his mom Sukyong Melton and expressed how he was thrilled to have her as his date.

“It means the world to me,” he told Entertainment Tonight during its pre-show with Variety. “It’s so grounding. I was a little under the weather a couple days ago, and she was making me chicken soup and taking care of me. It was really nice.”

Todd Williamson/CBS via Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

The Killers of the Flower Moon star posed for pictures on the red carpet with her costar Leonardo DiCaprio and her mom. And after her historic Golden Globes win, she spoke about what it was like to have her mother join her for the major moment.

“My mom and my dad, my whole life, they’ve never once questioned that this is what I was meant to do," she told reporters backstage, per Deadline. "They would always support me even when it was the times of famine or the times of feast. So, I’m really excited to have mom here and have dad watching, and then to go home and have a big old feast.” 

 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Brie Larson

Talk about a marvel-ous duo! The Captain Marvel star—who was nominated for her role in Lessons in Chemistry—was joined by her mother Heather Desaulniers at the 2024 Golden Globes. 

"I brought my mom!" she told Entertainment Tonight. "She's back there. Are you making fun of me? Never. Love you, mom."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Reese Witherspoon

OK, technically, Reese was the one to bring her son Deacon Phillippe to the 81st annual award show. And it looks like the Legally Blonde alum—who shares Deacon and daughter Ava Phillippe, 24, with ex Ryan Phillippe as well as son Tennessee Toth, 11, with ex Jim Toth— and the 20-year-old had a great time at the Golden Globes. What like it's hard?

