Captain Jason Chambers’ Boating Essentials Include an Eye-Opening Update on a Below Deck Storyline

We interviewed Captain Jason Chambers because we think you'll like his picks. Jason is a paid spokesperson for Acuvue. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Captain Jason Chambers is a hands-on leader who has no problem helping his crew members with their tasks. He is also someone who recognizes when he needs to ask for help himself. During Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under, Captain Jason famously asked Chief Stew Aesha Scott to put in his contact lenses when he was having trouble. The Bravo star shared, "Unfortunately, once I switched to contact lenses, I started to experience other issues, such as an uncomfortable fit, dryness, and difficulty inserting them. So much so, that as you saw on the show, I often relied on my chief stew to help put my contacts in."

This was an unexpected hurdle for the captain, who recalled, "After never having any eye trouble, I found myself suddenly experiencing later-in-life vision issues and was prescribed glasses. However, because I'm a ship captain, I found that I was leaving my glasses all over the boat and constantly losing or breaking them. After too many lost and broken pairs of glasses, I finally switched to contact lenses."

Throughout some trial and error, Captain Jason finally found contact lenses and he can put in all by himself, the Acuvue Oasys Max. In an exclusive E! interview, he discussed his Acuvue partnership and the things he can't boat without, including his favorite snacks, yoga essentials, and his go-to tool for grooming his facial hair.