Captain Jason Chambers’ Boating Essentials Include an Eye-Opening Update on a Below Deck Storyline

Captain Jason Chambers is a hands-on leader who has no problem helping his crew members with their tasks. He is also someone who recognizes when he needs to ask for help himself. During Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under, Captain Jason famously asked Chief Stew Aesha Scott to put in his contact lenses when he was having trouble. The Bravo star shared, "Unfortunately, once I switched to contact lenses, I started to experience other issues, such as an uncomfortable fit, dryness, and difficulty inserting them. So much so, that as you saw on the show, I often relied on my chief stew to help put my contacts in."
This was an unexpected hurdle for the captain, who recalled, "After never having any eye trouble, I found myself suddenly experiencing later-in-life vision issues and was prescribed glasses. However, because I'm a ship captain, I found that I was leaving my glasses all over the boat and constantly losing or breaking them. After too many lost and broken pairs of glasses, I finally switched to contact lenses."
Throughout some trial and error, Captain Jason finally found contact lenses and he can put in all by himself, the Acuvue Oasys Max. In an exclusive E! interview, he discussed his Acuvue partnership and the things he can't boat without, including his favorite snacks, yoga essentials, and his go-to tool for grooming his facial hair.
E!: Aesha helping you put in your contacts was a talked about moment from your most recent season. Did watching that moment motivate you to look for contact lenses you can put in on your own?
CJC: Not only did I have so much trouble putting in my contact lenses during Season 2, as you all saw, but I had trouble for many months afterwards, too. Watching my contact lenses fall down the drain after I tried to put them in was painful, so I'm thrilled to be able to partner with Acuvue.
E!: Tell me about your partnership with J&J Vision Acuvue Oasys Max.
CJC: My partnership with Acuvue was kismet, and I met with Dr. Richardson from Zak Optometry in Los Angeles who fitted me with the newest Acuvue contact lenses, Acuvue OASYS MAX 1-Day, and taught me the proper way to put in my contact lenses. I was able to insert them myself on the first try, and they give me incredible hydration, which is an ideal scenario on the boat!
E!: Are there any products you have learned about from Below Deck co-stars that you now pack for your charters?
CJC: Always bring an extra protein shaker— we don't want to see another tantrum from Culver [Bradbury] not finding his morning protein shake!
Promixx Pursuit Protein Shaker Bottle
This shaker is leak-proof, dishwasher-safe, and there are 7 colors to choose from. It has 7,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
E!: What are some yoga must-haves that you recommend packing for a charter?
CPC: I must have my stretch bands— they go with me everywhere. Not a morning goes by where I don't start with some simple stretch band workouts!
HPYGN Resistance Bands
This bundle comes with 3 bands with different levels of resistance and a carrying case. There are 9 colorways and 3 lengths to choose from. This is a customer favorite with 7,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
E!: What are some of your favorite snacks during a charter season?
CJC: I will always source kimchi or fermented foods when I travel. Gut health is number one.
M&M's Milk Chocolate Candy, Party Size
"M&M's are definitely my favorite late night snack!"
This party size bag of M&M's has 7,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
E!: Share your go-to suns protection for boating.
CJC: Well, my eyes are certainly protected from the sun as the Acuvue contact lenses offer the highest level of UV protection for contact lenses on the market.
Grown Alchemist Natural Hydrating Sunscreen, Broad Spectrum SPF 30
"In terms of other sun protection, I've been so cautious with all the chemicals in sunscreens, but now I'm using an Australian made product from Grown Alchemist."
E!: Your facial hair is always on point. Are there any shaving products or tools that you recommend?
CJC: I use my Braun trimmer and with free diving, I'm always having to get the trim right to stop water from leaking into my mask.
Braun All-in-One Style Kit Series 5 5470, 8-in-1 Trimmer for Men
This 8-in-1 trimmer has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews and you can use it for beard, nose, ear, head, and body hair. It can be used wet or dry and it has a long battery life, so you'll never run out of charge mid-shave.
E!: Are there any snorkeling gear brands that you would recommend?
CJC: Find a mask that fits! Cressi is a good brand, I recommend Riffe International also if you're in the USA.
Cressi Adult Snorkeling Kit
This set comes with a mask and snorkel. Amazon has 6 colorways.
A shopper reviewed, "Great snorkel! We took these on vacation to Curacao and had amazing luck using them all week."
Cressi Light Weight Premium Travel Snorkel Set for All Family
This bundle has a mask, snorkel, and fins in 4 sizes. There are are 3 colorways on Amazon.
Riffe Stable Scuba Diving and Snorkeling Dry Snorkel
The Riffe Stable Scuba Diving and Snorkeling Dry Snorkel is lightweight, low-profile, and flexible. Amazon has 3 colorways to choose from.
Oscar & Frank Oni Gloss Black/Black Lenses
"My go-to sunglasses are Oscar & Frank. They offer a great style range and UV protection. It's good to look a little stylish in the bridge."
